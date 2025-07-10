YouTube's new monetisation rule targets "mass-produced, inauthentic" content

The policy revision comes as AI tools have made it alarmingly easy to generate low-quality content at scale. Photo: Nik/Unsplash

YouTube has announced significant updates to its Partner Program (YPP) monetisation policies, set to take effect on July 15, 2025. The changes specifically target mass-produced and repetitive content - a move many believe aims to curb the growing problem of 'AI slop' flooding the platform.

"To monetise as part of YPP, YouTube has always required 'original' and 'authentic' content," the company stated in its latest guidelines. "On July 15, 2025, YouTube is updating our guidelines to better identify mass-produced and repetitious content. This update better reflects what "inauthentic" content looks like today."

The policy revision comes as AI tools have made it alarmingly easy to generate low-quality content at scale. The platform has seen an explosion of AI-generated videos featuring synthetic voices narrating recycled clips, algorithmically-produced "news" commentary, and mass-produced listicles - content widely referred by users and creators alike as 'AI slop'.

While YouTube hasn't explicitly named AI content in its announcement, the timing and focus on mass-produced material suggest the update directly addresses these concerns. Many legitimate creators have expressed frustration about competing against AI-generated channels that can pump out hundreds of videos weekly with minimal effort.

The new guidelines will provide clearer parameters for identifying inauthentic content, though YouTube has yet to specify exact enforcement measures. A report by TechCrunch on the matter suggests that traditional content formats like reaction videos and compilations will reportedly remain eligible for monetisation.