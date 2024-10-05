Scrolling away your life? Maybe it's time to reclaim a little control

We are currently habituated to mindlessly scrolling on our phones without even realising that hours have passed since we picked up the device. Social media is designed to capture your attention in the quickest way possible and this ingenuity of digital marketers and advertisers has led to a splurge of content online.

The following pointers can help you take control of this harmful habit but the first step to any solution is to accept your problem. One must remember that no habit is formed in a day and it will take some time to break the pattern.

Turn off notifications

Every time the phone buzzes, our muscle memory goes off to pick it up. It is perhaps not possible to turn off your phone on most days but you can certainly turn off notifications on social media!

The key is to evaluate each app and decide whether its notifications truly add value to your life or contribute to your scrolling habit. This option is a simple and effective way to prevent your urge to scroll on socials.

Understand your smartphone usage

Your phone has a built-in app — Digital Wellbeing, and like Screen Time for the iPhone, it can tell you about your phone use and help you set up limits on it.

You can see data on which app you spend most time on. It can be eye-opening to review your data as you will be more aware of your habits. It can help you identify patterns in your usage, such as certain times of day when you are more inclined to scroll. Remember, the goal is not to eliminate smartphone usage but to use it in a mindful and controlled way.

Change your charging portals

If you have the habit of charging your phone by your bed, you will struggle with falling asleep at a decent hour due to your endless scrolling, and in the morning, you repeat the same pattern before even starting your day. Try charging your phone away from your bed.

Automate daily social limits

If you do not want to go through the hassle of monitoring your usage activity, try automating daily limits on your socials. Most devices and apps offer features that allow you to set automatic limits for specific times of day, days of the week, or after a certain amount of usage.

You could set your device to disable certain apps after 10 PM or after you have used them for an hour during the day.

Replace your socials with more helpful apps

This one is more difficult than the other methods to follow. Mindfulness and meditation apps can make the practices more accessible to beginners. Both meditation and mindfulness can help lower stress levels and even help you get a better night's sleep. "Action For Happiness" is one app you can download for helpful content.