Aug 21 grenade attack: SC verdict on appeals against Tarique’s acquittal on Sept 4

The Supreme Court today set September 4 to deliver its verdict on appeals against a High Court ruling that acquitted BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman, former state minister Lutfozzaman Babar, and others in two cases related to the August 21 grenade attack.

A six-member bench of the Appellate Division of the SC headed by Chief Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed set the date after hearing arguments on the appeals.

Earlier in the day, defence lawyer Mohammad Shishir Manir prayed to the apex court to dismiss the appeal and to uphold the HC verdict, saying that the prosecution has failed to prove the charges brought against his clients.

Meanwhile, Deputy Attorney General Abdullah Al Mahmud Masud prayed to the apex court to scrap the HC judgment and to affirm the trial court verdict in the cases.

On Wednesday, another defence counsel SM Shahjahan told the Appellate Division that there is no evidence of the accused persons' involvement in the incident of grenade attack or in the conspiracy and their presence at the place of occurrence.

He urged the apex court to uphold the HC verdict that acquitted all the accused from the cases.

On December 1 last year, the HC acquitted all the 49 accused, including Tarique and Babar, scrapping the trial court verdicts that had earlier convicted and sentenced them in connection with the grenade attack on an Awami League rally in 2004.

The acquittal came following hearings on death references and appeals filed by several convicts.

Later, the state filed the appeals with the Appellate Division seeking to overturn the HC decision.

On June 2, the Appellate Division allowed the state to move two appeals against the HC verdict in the cases.