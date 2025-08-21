Wait for justice: 21 years and counting

Twenty-one years have passed since the gruesome grenade attack was carried out on an Awami League rally on Bangabandhu Avenue in Dhaka, leaving at least 24 people killed and 300 injured.

Then opposition leader Sheikh Hasina, who later ran the country for 15 years as prime minister and was forced to resign and flee on August 5 last year amid a mass uprising, narrowly escaped the attack on this day in 2004.

Two cases -- one for murder and another under the Explosive Substances Act -- were lodged after the incident, considered to be one of the most sensational crimes in the country's history.

The final judgment in the cases is now pending with the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court as their trial proceedings have already been completed at the lower court and High Court Division.

A six-member bench of the Appellate Division, led by Chief Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed, has been holding hearing on the appeals filed by the state challenging the High Court verdict that acquitted BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman, former state minister Lutfozzaman Babar, and others in the cases.

The SC started the hearing on July 17 and held it for four working days.

"The state and defence counsels are now placing arguments on the appeals before the Appellate Division. Once the arguments are completed, the apex court will deliver a judgment. I hope the proceedings of the cases will be completed soon," Additional Attorney General Aneek R Haque told The Daily Star recently.

It cannot be specifically said when the apex court proceedings will end, he added.

Mohammad Shishir Manir, one of the defence counsels, told this correspondent, "This case is a classic example of abuse of the processes by the executive and the judiciary. Different regimes abused different authorities to distort evidence and thereby materialised a short-term political goal. Moreover, the judicial fabric of Bangladesh has also been tainted by high-handedness. We all should get rid of this type of awkward situation. Let's bid farewell to the abuse of process."

Yesterday, the SC bench continued hearing appeals for the fourth day and decided to resume today.

Earlier in the day, senior defence counsel SM Shahjahan told the Appellate Division that there is no evidence of the accused persons' involvement in the grenade attack or in the conspiracy.

"If the political changeover had not taken place last year in the country, none of the persons detained in connection with this case could have been released from jail," he said, adding that all the detained were released after August 5 last year.

The lawyer appealed to the apex court to uphold the HC verdict that acquitted all the accused in the cases.

On Tuesday, Deputy Attorney General Abdullah Al Mahmud Masud placed arguments on behalf of the state, praying to the apex court to scrap the HC judgment and affirm the trial court verdict.

On October 10, 2018, the Speedy Trial Tribunal-1 of Dhaka delivered the verdicts in the cases, sentencing 19 people, including Babar to death. Tarique, now in London, and 18 others were sentenced to life in jail while 11 others got different prison terms.

Delivering the judgments in the two cases, the tribunal observed that it was a well-orchestrated attack executed by abusing state power.

On December 1 last year, the HC delivered its verdict, acquitting all the 49 accused and scrapping the lower court judgment.

The court on December 19 that year released the full text of the verdict observing that the August 21, 2004, grenade attack case should be referred to the home ministry for a fresh probe by a proper and expert investigation agency to ensure justice.

"It is a heinous tragic incident in the history of this country, where a lot of people lost their lives, including then Awami Leader leader Ivy Rahman. This killing needs to be investigated properly, and independently to ensure justice, which has totally been absent till today in this case …," the HC bench of Justice AKM Asaduzzaman (now a judge of the Appellate Division) and Justice Syed Enayet Hossain said in the 79-page full text of the verdict.

Following the HC judgement, all the arrested accused got released from jail.