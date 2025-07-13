Tech & Startup
YouTube is getting rid of its Trending section

Sun Jul 13, 2025 03:45 PM
Last update on: Sun Jul 13, 2025 03:49 PM
YouTube trending
Going forward, YouTube will expand its Charts feature, which currently tracks music, podcasts and trailers, to more categories. Photo: Christian Wiediger/Unsplash

YouTube is getting rid of its Trending section, with the viral video showcase disappearing from the platform by July 21. The move marks the end of a popular feature, as the platform shifts toward personalised recommendations and specialised charts.

The decision reflects changing viewer habits in 2025. According to YouTube, today's trends are more fragmented across countless niche communities rather than concentrated in universally popular videos. "Back in 2015, 'what's trending' was simpler to capture with one viral list," YouTube explained. "Now, trends consist of many videos created by many fandoms."  

The Trending page has faced criticism in recent years. Creators complained it favoured traditional media clips over organic content, while viewership data showed declining traffic as users increasingly discover viral content through Shorts, search, and external platforms like TikTok.  

Going forward, YouTube will expand its Charts feature, which currently tracks music, podcasts and trailers, to more categories. The platform also suggests creators use its AI-powered Inspiration Tab for content ideas and promotes its Hype system for emerging creators. Gaming trends will remain accessible through a dedicated Explore page.

