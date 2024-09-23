YouTube tests new feature allowing creators to edit videos without takedowns

Creators with access to YouTube’s advanced features will be among the first to trial this new editing option. Image: Nik/ Unsplash.

YouTube is testing a new feature that allows creators to edit their videos in order to remove age restrictions or restore content that has been flagged for violating the platform's Community Guidelines, according to a recent post on its support page.

This move is aimed at offering creators a second chance to address guideline violations without having to go through the appeal process. Previously, when a video was flagged for breaking YouTube's Community Guidelines or was subjected to an age restriction, creators had limited options. They could only submit an appeal and wait for the result, with no further recourse if the appeal was denied.

In its support page, Youtube said, "Eligible creators will see the option to revise their content in Studio, and from there they can make changes to address any policy issues using a video editor. Once complete, YouTube's policy team will review the updated version and modify the policy decision accordingly."

YouTube also added that this test is not a replacement for the appeal process, which creators can still opt to use if they believe their content has been wrongly flagged. The new feature, however, is expected to be especially useful for creators who may have unintentionally included content that violates guidelines or who may not have been aware of policy changes.

Creators with access to YouTube's advanced features will be among the first to trial this new editing option. The feature also provides a way to preserve the original style and narration of the video, allowing creators to make compliance edits without having to completely overhaul their work.