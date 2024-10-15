5 top YouTube channels to learn data analysis

In this fast-paced modern world, learning the art of data analysis can be like wielding a magic wand--one that can uncover hidden insights within numbers. Image: Greenwish/Pexels

In this fast-paced modern world, learning the art of data analysis can be like wielding a magic wand--one that can uncover hidden insights within numbers. However, fear not, aspiring data wizards because you don't have to enrol in an expensive course or boot camp, nor do you need to go through huge cryptic books. You can use something you already have: YouTube! Here are some excellent channels for you to start your journey in becoming a data wizard.

1. Mo Chen

Mo Chen is a goldmine for learning data analysis. His videos mostly focus on practical uses of data analysis using Python, SQL, Excel, Tableau, and Power BI. We particularly recommend his videos on Excel if you are looking to up your Excel game. His teaching style is very engaging and clear, and that helps to easily understand complex topics. The best part about his videos is that you will not only understand the theory but also learn how to apply it in practical scenarios.

Key videos/playlists: The Only Excel Portfolio Project You Need, Data Analysis Portfolio Projects

Tools/programming languages covered: Python, SQL, Excel, Tableau, Power BI

2. Alex the Analyst

Alex the Analyst is an excellent resource for starting your journey into data analysis. His content emphasises real-world applications of data analysis tools and programming languages, such as SQL, Excel, Python, Power BI, and Tableau. Alex breaks down complex topics into easy lessons by using an approachable and friendly teaching style. You will feel confident to overcome your own data challenges due to his focus on hands-on projects, which help reinforce key concepts.

Key videos/playlists: Data Analyst Portfolio Project, Data Analyst Bootcamp

Tools/programming languages covered: SQL, Excel, Python, Power BI, Tableau, Azure, AWS

3. Codebasics

Codebasics is an excellent channel for anyone eager to learn data analysis via projects. The content mostly focuses on using Python, Power BI, SQL, and other tools to build projects based on real-world problems. Difficult topics are broken down into manageable lessons. After going through the channel's videos, you will be able to confidently apply your knowledge.

Key videos/playlists: End To End Cricket Data Analytics Project Using Web Scraping, Power BI Project For Beginners

Tools/programming languages covered: Python, Power BI, SQL, Excel, Tableau

4. Agatha

Agatha Kang's channel is an amazing resource for aspiring analysts. She does a good job of describing how to go about learning skills to get into this field. Watching her content will help you plan a roadmap to learn data analysis, especially if you are not from a computer science or data science background. You will also learn how to showcase your skills and market yourself in the job market to start your career as a data analyst.

Key videos/playlists: Do THIS instead of watching endless tutorials - how I'd learn SQL FAST in 2024, the 'Data Analyst' playlist

Tools/programming languages covered: SQL

5. FreeCodeCamp.org

FreeCodeCamp offers a wealth of free courses which cover a bunch of topics. Their content provides in-depth tutorials that can help you with essential tools and programming languages like Tableau, Power BI, SQL, Python, Excel, and R. The structured curriculum can make it easy to follow along. Also, their interactive teaching style makes it easier to deepen your existing knowledge. You will end up solidifying your understanding of various concepts through hands-on projects, and you will be ready for real-world challenges.

Key videos/playlists: Data Analysis with Python Course, the 'Data Science' playlist

Tools/programming languages covered: Tableau, Power BI, SQL, Python, Excel, R