Jobs of the week
1. Banglalink - Business Development Manager, Toffee
Deadline: July 3
Eligibility:
- BBA/ BSc and/ or MBA/ MS/ Arts from a reputed university with majors in Marketing/ Finance/ Computer Science/ Business Policy & Strategy.
- Prior direct, growth-focused experience in OTT business development with the ability to generate revenue by identifying pain points and implementing suitable business and revenue models in multiple revenue models by binding with the relevant products and/or services.
- Demonstrated expertise in ad networks, OTT monetisation models, and digital advertising ecosystems, with proven success in revenue-driven roles.
Minimum experience: 5-7 years
Apply through the job posting on Banglalink's official website.
2. BRAC-Aarong - Officer, Capacity Building, Social Compliance and Producer Development
Deadline: July 3
Eligibility:
- Bachelor's degree from a reputed university (preferably in BBA with a concentration in HRM, Marketing, Accounting, or Finance)
- Prior relevant work experience preferred in HR, admin, training and development.
- Should be able to develop, implement, and co-facilitate structured capacity-building sessions to enhance business and entrepreneurship skills among independent producers.
Minimum experience: 1-2 years
Apply through the job posting on BRAC-Aarong's official LinkedIn page.
3. Healthcare Pharmaceuticals Ltd. - System Admin, MIS
Deadline: July 5
Eligibility:
- BSc in Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) or any equivalent degree from a reputed university.
- Prior experience in a similar role.
- Experience with SAP S/4HANA, HANA DB architecture and management, Fiori setup and administration.
Minimum experience: 3 years
Apply through the job posting on BDJobs.com.
4. Helen Keller Intl. Bangladesh - MEAL Officer
Deadline: July 6
Eligibility:
- Master's degree preferably in Statistics, Business Administration, or Development Studies. Having a Masters in Public Health is an advantage.
- Prior experience in monitoring and evaluation, preferably in the context of development projects or programs in Bangladesh.
- Strong understanding of monitoring and evaluation principles, methodologies, and tools, including experience with quantitative and qualitative data collection and analysis techniques.
Minimum experience: 5 years
Apply through the job posting on BDJobs.com.
