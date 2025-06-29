Here are our picks for jobs of the week. Check out the article for more details.

1. Banglalink - Business Development Manager, Toffee

Deadline: July 3

Eligibility:

BBA/ BSc and/ or MBA/ MS/ Arts from a reputed university with majors in Marketing/ Finance/ Computer Science/ Business Policy & Strategy.

Prior direct, growth-focused experience in OTT business development with the ability to generate revenue by identifying pain points and implementing suitable business and revenue models in multiple revenue models by binding with the relevant products and/or services.

Demonstrated expertise in ad networks, OTT monetisation models, and digital advertising ecosystems, with proven success in revenue-driven roles.

Minimum experience: 5-7 years

Apply through the job posting on Banglalink's official website.

2. BRAC-Aarong - Officer, Capacity Building, Social Compliance and Producer Development

Deadline: July 3

Eligibility:

Bachelor's degree from a reputed university (preferably in BBA with a concentration in HRM, Marketing, Accounting, or Finance)

Prior relevant work experience preferred in HR, admin, training and development.

Should be able to develop, implement, and co-facilitate structured capacity-building sessions to enhance business and entrepreneurship skills among independent producers.

Minimum experience: 1-2 years

Apply through the job posting on BRAC-Aarong's official LinkedIn page.

3. Healthcare Pharmaceuticals Ltd. - System Admin, MIS

Deadline: July 5

Eligibility:

BSc in Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) or any equivalent degree from a reputed university.

Prior experience in a similar role.

Experience with SAP S/4HANA, HANA DB architecture and management, Fiori setup and administration.

Minimum experience: 3 years

Apply through the job posting on BDJobs.com.

4. Helen Keller Intl. Bangladesh - MEAL Officer

Deadline: July 6

Eligibility:

Master's degree preferably in Statistics, Business Administration, or Development Studies. Having a Masters in Public Health is an advantage.

Prior experience in monitoring and evaluation, preferably in the context of development projects or programs in Bangladesh.

Strong understanding of monitoring and evaluation principles, methodologies, and tools, including experience with quantitative and qualitative data collection and analysis techniques.

Minimum experience: 5 years

Apply through the job posting on BDJobs.com.