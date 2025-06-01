Jobs of the week
1. World Food Programme - Logistics Assistant, SC5
Deadline: June 9
Eligibility:
- Bachelor's degree in Supply Chain Management, Logistics, Economics, Business Administration or any relevant subject.
- Prior work experience in Supply Chain, Logistics, Procurement or any related experience.
- Should be able to provide support to logistics operations and activities by adhering to standard processes, etc.
Minimum experience: 5 years
Apply through the job posting on World Food Programme's official website.
2. Radiant Export Import Enterprise - Technical Services Officer
Deadline: June 14
Eligibility:
- BSc in Electrical Engineering, Biomedical Engineering, or Master of Science in any discipline from any well-reputed university.
- Good analytical and problem-solving skills.
- Commendable communication skills in English and Bangla.
Minimum experience: N/A
Apply through the job posting on BDJobs.com.
3. Aga Khan Academy Dhaka - BMS Engineer
Deadline: June 15
Eligibility:
- Diploma/BSc in Electronics or Electrical Engineering.
- Hands-on experience in BMS operation and maintenance.
- Proven experience with Siemens BMS controllers and related software platforms.
Minimum experience: 5-8 years
Apply through the job posting on Aga Khan Academy Dhaka's official website.
4. South Breeze Housing Ltd. - IT Executive
Deadline: June 30
Eligibility:
- BSc in CSE, with prior experience in IT & Software Development.
- Experience in C# (Desktop application), Dot Net Core, Dot Net Core Web API, and Dev Express.
- Strong proficiency in .NET Core Frameworks & C#.
Minimum experience: 5 years
Apply through the job posting on BDJobs.com.
