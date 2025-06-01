Here are our picks for jobs of the week. Check out the article for more details.

1. World Food Programme - Logistics Assistant, SC5

Deadline: June 9

Eligibility:

Bachelor's degree in Supply Chain Management, Logistics, Economics, Business Administration or any relevant subject.

Prior work experience in Supply Chain, Logistics, Procurement or any related experience.

Should be able to provide support to logistics operations and activities by adhering to standard processes, etc.

Minimum experience: 5 years

Apply through the job posting on World Food Programme's official website.

2. Radiant Export Import Enterprise - Technical Services Officer

Deadline: June 14

Eligibility:

BSc in Electrical Engineering, Biomedical Engineering, or Master of Science in any discipline from any well-reputed university.

Good analytical and problem-solving skills.

Commendable communication skills in English and Bangla.

Minimum experience: N/A

Apply through the job posting on BDJobs.com.

3. Aga Khan Academy Dhaka - BMS Engineer

Deadline: June 15

Eligibility:

Diploma/BSc in Electronics or Electrical Engineering.

Hands-on experience in BMS operation and maintenance.

Proven experience with Siemens BMS controllers and related software platforms.

Minimum experience: 5-8 years

Apply through the job posting on Aga Khan Academy Dhaka's official website.

4. South Breeze Housing Ltd. - IT Executive

Deadline: June 30

Eligibility:

BSc in CSE, with prior experience in IT & Software Development.

Experience in C# (Desktop application), Dot Net Core, Dot Net Core Web API, and Dev Express.

Strong proficiency in .NET Core Frameworks & C#.

Minimum experience: 5 years

Apply through the job posting on BDJobs.com.