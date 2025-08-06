Is stress stopping your career from thriving?

Choosing a company that actively supports well-being and stress management could make all the difference in your long-term success. Illustration: Shams Rashid Tonmoy

For years, workplace stress has been considered an unavoidable part of professional life. But according to ADP Research Institute's 'People at Work 2025' report, that narrative is shifting. While high levels of stress have declined significantly since the pandemic, most workers are still not thriving. Instead, many are stuck in a middle zone of emotional fatigue, low motivation, and limited fulfilment.

So, what does this mean for job seekers and professionals? The findings offer timely lessons about what it takes to succeed and stay well in today's working world.

Just 7.5% of workers reported experiencing high levels of negative stress every day in 2024, down from 15% the previous year. Yet, the percentage of 'thriving' workers, i.e. those who find their work rewarding and energising, has also dropped. Instead, more workers now fall into the 'rattled' category, where they experience a mix of good and bad days without real momentum.

In other words, less stress does not automatically lead to more happiness. And for many professionals, especially younger ones, this uncertain middle ground can lead to a stalled career.

ADP researchers classify workers into three types based on how they respond to stress. Thriving workers are engaged, productive, and motivated by challenges. Overloaded workers are burnt out and underperforming. Rattled workers are coping, but not reaching their full potential.

If you are job hunting or considering a new direction, understanding these categories is important. Choosing a company that actively supports well-being and stress management could make all the difference in your long-term success.

One surprising finding in the study is how much the feeling of being watched or judged can affect well-being. In 2024, nearly one in three workers said they felt judged for using flexible work options. Those who felt monitored by their manager were 3.3 times less likely to thrive.

This matters because even where hybrid or remote work is available, the culture around flexibility can create hidden stress. If you are exploring a new role, it is worth asking not only about policies, but also about how they are received and supported in practice.

Stress levels also vary with age. Workers aged 18 to 26 in North America reported the highest levels of moderate stress and the lowest levels of low stress. In contrast, workers aged 55 to 64 in Europe and Latin America reported far lower stress levels. Younger professionals may need more support, mentoring, and realistic expectations to build confidence and resilience.

Finally, the report finds a clear link between well-being and retention. Thriving workers are less likely to be job hunting, while overloaded workers are far more likely to be planning a move. If your role consistently leaves you drained, it might not be a temporary slump. It could be a sign to change paths.

The takeaway? Do not just look for roles that offer flexibility or a competitive salary. Prioritise workplaces where you feel trusted, valued, and able to grow. Because in today's world of work, avoiding burnout is not enough. The real goal is to thrive.