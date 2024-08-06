How to approach the tricky topic of workplace mental health

Mental health is increasingly being recognised as a critical aspect of overall well-being, especially in the workplace where many of us spend a significant portion of our lives. During the ongoing national crisis, many employees being forced to resume work either at home or at the office will have severe mental hurdles to overcome to get back to the flow of things.

As an employee, understanding and implementing innovative approaches to mental health can not only enhance your personal well-being but also contribute to a healthier, more productive work environment. Here are some practical guidelines to help you navigate this important aspect of your professional life, especially during times of uncertainty.

Embrace flexible work arrangements

Ask your supervisor or employer if flexible work arrangements can be made, such as shifting to remote work, integrating flexible work hours, or compressing workweeks to reduce workload. Such arrangements will allow both employers and employees to have better control of their work-life balance.

If you're looking for flexible work arrangements, communicate with your higher-ups about your specific needs and preferences. Be specific, and mention the general interest in mind over looking selfish or conceited. If you're working remotely, create a structured routine that you can follow to divide your work and tackle tasks at your own pace. If your employer asks why you need more flexible work arrangements, tell them that these will increase your job satisfaction and reduce burnout, which in turn will produce higher quality and quantity of work.

Promote a healthy work culture

Many modern workplaces offer mental health programs and training sessions which can provide insights into managing stress and building resilience. Be sure to attend any workshops or webinars on mental health topics, and especially engage in company-sponsored wellness programs. Have your close colleagues join these sessions with you; in turn, you will be contributing to a more positive work environment.

Many companies also offer Employee Assistance Programs (EAPs) that provide confidential counselling and support for a range of issues, including mental health. Familiarise yourself with the EAP services available through your employer, if any. Don't hesitate to use these resources when needed and provide feedback to your employer on how these programs can be improved.

Promoting a healthy work culture is an obvious yet often overlooked aspect of maintaining mental health during work. Whenever you can, try to create an open conversation about peer support and inclusion; and if needed, request your supervisor or employer to do the same. If you know a colleague who is particularly struggling, do not hesitate to offer a lending hand. If you take the first step in encouraging a culture of empathy and understanding, others will slowly follow your step.

Prioritise self-care

At the end of the day, nothing you do may help improve your mental health during work. That is when you should set clear boundaries between your work and your personal life. Your jobs may come and go, but you have just one life to live. As such, prioritise your self-care, and take a break from work if absolutely needed. At a time when uncertainty abounds, you can't be shamed for asking for some time off.

Whether you take a break or continue working, you should regularly communicate with your supervisor or employer about your mental health needs. If you feel your workplace isn't offering its employees enough support, advocate for mental health initiatives and policies that benefit the entire workforce. You can do this via employee surveys or feedback sessions.

Maintaining mental health in the workplace is always a tricky task. Doing so becomes even more difficult during a national or global crisis. However, as long as you are embracing flexibility and taking breaks at your own pace, you are already taking your first steps in embracing an improved outlook. Remember, taking care of your mental health is not only beneficial for you but also contributes to a more productive and positive workplace for everyone.