Sun Oct 6, 2024 12:47 PM
Last update on: Sun Oct 6, 2024 12:55 PM

Nawazuddin Siddiqui slams mindless action films, calls them bizarre

Photo: Collected

Bollywood's versatile actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui recently expressed his disdain for stereotypical depictions of heroes who single-handedly defeat dozens of goons to effortlessly save the heroine. 

Although, the actor has consistently broken away from the conventional hero image, which has played in his favour over the past few years. He criticised these roles for lacking depth, noting that they rarely explore what the characters actually do, and yet, the heroine falls for them solely because of their looks.

In an interview with "The Majlis Show" on YouTube, Nawazuddin Siddiqui was asked about the stereotypical 'hero entry shot' often seen in films. 

"To be honest, I find it extremely dull," he admitted. He elaborated further, stating, "The hero saves everyone, rescues the world, and the heroine inevitably falls for him—even if he has no other qualities. Often, these films never address what he does for a living or how he earns, yet the girl is portrayed as being smitten just because he looks good or because he saves her from some goons. He takes on 15-20-25 guys, and the girl is instantly impressed."

Nawazuddin raised doubts about the allure of such characters, remarking, "I can't fathom why a girl would be drawn to a man who beats up 25 people. Is she supposed to be impressed by his ability to engage in violence? It's quite baffling to me."

During the discussion, when asked about his preferred roles, Nawazuddin, known for his work in "Sacred Games", shared that he gravitates toward playing layered characters rather than idealised ones. 

"I'm not fond of flat roles with no depth or complexity. I prefer characters with grey shades, those who feel more human. They might have flaws, but they also possess redeeming qualities." 

"I'm not interested in those perfect, 'goody-two-shoes' roles where everything is flawless. I've never encountered such people in real life—they only exist on screen. I appreciate characters who don't glorify themselves, who are raw and have made mistakes. That's where I find the truth," he explained.

Nawazuddin's most recent appearance was in the film "Adbhut," which premiered exclusively on Sony Max.

