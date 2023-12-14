Siam Ahmed is the villain in Vicky Zahed’s new project

Siam Ahmed is shedding off his 'chocolate boy' image by taking on the role of an antagonist in Vicky Zahed's web-series "Lottery." Recently, the actor has wrapped up filming for the series as well.

After a long time, Siam will be working with the "Punorjonmo" director. Previously, they discussed three projects, but unfortunately, none of them materialised.

"Although we didn't work much; our equation remains great. I'm about to take on one of the darkest and most negative roles in my career. It's the first time I'll be portraying such a character, and I'm eager to see how the audience will respond to the project," shared the actor.

The upcoming web-series "Lottery" offers a blend of drama, suspense, and thriller elements. Alongside Siam, the cast includes Safa Kabir and Manoj Pramanik, amongst others.

Siam Ahmed ventured into films in 2018 after establishing himself in TV series. He captured the hearts of cinephiles with his debut in Raihan Rafi's "Poramon 2." Over the following four years, he consecutively appeared in ten films. The two-time National Award-winning actor has also made notable appearances in OTT projects.

Presently, the actor has shifted focus from films to OTT. Following the release of "Antarjal," there has been no news about his upcoming movies. His latest appearance was in Mizanur Rahman's web-film, "Punormilone."

"I am currently taking a temporary break from movies. I believe I may have somewhat bored my audience, by consistently working in films. I feel the need to dedicate myself to the true audience of Bangla cinema, especially those who embraced me with love in 'Poramon 2.' I am striving to discern the type of roles they desire to see me in and doing my utmost to portray myself accordingly," concluded the actor.