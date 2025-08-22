Music
Habib Wahid and Atiya Anisha drop new duet ‘Tor Adorey’

Renowned singer-composer Habib Wahid and Atiya Anisha have once again teamed up for the new duet, "Tor Adorey", which was released yesterday on YouTube. The song, written by Amita Karmoker, has been composed and arranged by Habib himself.

Speaking about the release, Anisha shared her excitement with local media, "I am truly thrilled about 'Tor Adorey' with Habib bhai. Our previous songs together received so much love from listeners, and I hope this new track will also be embraced with the same affection."

Along with YouTube, "Tor Adorey" is also available across multiple streaming platforms, including Spotify, Shadhin Music, and other audio services.

This marks the pair's fourth collaboration. Their first duet, "Hok Barabari", written by Marusha and composed by Habib, was released in 2023. They later followed up with "Kon Kheyale" and "Ghor Kete Jay". 

Earlier this month, Habib also released a solo track titled "Jani Na", penned by Shraban. Meanwhile, Anisha is preparing for her first US music tour, set to begin on August 26. She will perform at 14 shows across several states. 

Reflecting on the milestone, Anisa said, "Music has always been my life. From the beginning of my career, I dreamt of travelling the world with my songs and bringing Bangladeshi music to international stages." 

"This tour is the start of that dream becoming reality. It's my first visit to the US, but my fourth international tour overall. I hope this journey continues and helps spread Bangla music across the globe."

