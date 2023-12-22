Music
‘Bhul Koro Na’: Taposh’s new track featuring Sajal, released

Sajal with Kaushik Hossain Taposh

In April, as part of a collaborative effort between Gaan Bangla and Channel i, a quiz campaign was organised, and a lyrical video of a song was released. It threw questions for the audience, such as identifying the singer, the label it comes from, the composer-lyricist, and the music director of the song.

Finally, the music video of that song has been released on TM Records' YouTube channel. It reveals that Kaushik Hossain Taposh has composed "Bhul Koro Na" with his music and lyrics, featuring Power Voice famed singer Sajal.

Unauthorised use of smoking scenes on film posters raises concerns

Regarding the song, Sajal expressed, "Releasing a new song brings joy, but if the song is by my mentor Taposh, what more can I ask for! I have done many songs on various platforms, but in my eyes, this is the best song of my life."

Appreciating Farzana Munny for presenting him in the music video in a different way, Sajal expressed his gratitude towards TM music.

 

The quiz campaign surrounding the song engaged over ten thousand people, with more than seven hundred providing correct answers. A lucky winner, selected from among them, will be awarded a cash prize of Tk one lakh very soon.

TM Records started its journey on December 12, 2021, with the goal of presenting Bangla songs on the global stage.

 

push notification