Taposh-Mimi's 'Bhallagchena' hits the airwaves

Under the banner of TM Records, renowned Tollywood actress Mimi Chakraborty has made her debut in the music industry, teaming up with popular singer Taposh for their latest song, "Bhallagchena".

Released yesterday (January 28), the melodious track was penned by Taposh himself and the music arrangement and mastering were handled by Prottoy Khan.

Mimi, known for her versatility in acting and foraying into politics, decided to explore her musical talents alongside Taposh. The song's teaser, initially shared on Taposh's Facebook page, gathered attention and anticipation from fans, hinting at a unique musical endeavour.

"Bhallagchena'' carries a lighthearted yet intriguing message. The music video, directed by Tuhin, features Mimi. The vibrant visuals complement the energetic vibe of the track, creating an engaging and entertaining experience for the audience.

Expressing her excitement, Mimi Chakraborty shared, " 'Bhallagchena' is a song that resonates with the emotions of Bengalis. I was thrilled to be part of its creation. Not only was it an exciting experience for me, but I believe it will also bring joy to our listeners. Consider it a New Year's gift from me to my devoted fans."

Taposh, well-acclaimed for his musical prowess, commended Mimi's dedication to the project, stating, "Mimi is not just a talented actress but also a wonderful singer. She has embraced the essence of 'Bhallagchena' effortlessly. Wishing her all the best for this musical journey."

"Bhallagchena" has been released on Mimi Chakraborty's official YouTube channel, "Mimi Chakraborty Creations".