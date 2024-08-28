'Dushtu Kokil' hits 200m views, sets new record for Bengali film song

The film "Toofan", starring Shakib Khan, Mimi Chakraborty, and Nabila, hit theatres last Eid-ul-Azha and quickly garnered significant attention from audiences nationwide. Directed by Raihan Rafi, the film sparked interest even before its release, especially with the launch of the song "Dushtu Kokil" on June 26, which was featured on two prominent YouTube channels.

Following its release, "Dushtu Kokil" has now set a new benchmark for Bengali movie songs, racking up a staggering 200 million views across the two channels within just two months. By Tuesday afternoon, the song had attracted over 138 million views on the Chorki YouTube channel, while the SVF channel boasted over 67 million views. In total, the song has surpassed 205 million views, marking an extraordinary milestone for Bengali cinema.

This marks a groundbreaking achievement for a song from a Bengali film on YouTube in such a brief span of time. The track features dual vocals by Dilshad Nahar Kona and Akassh Sen from Kolkata, with Akassh also taking on the roles of lyricist and composer for it.

Kona expressed her delight at the audience's warm reception of the song, stating, "This is truly exciting news. Our music industry has been facing challenges for quite a while, with the absence of the kind of popular hits we used to see. Amid all this, the song has introduced a new dimension to Bengali film music. Honestly, I didn't have any particular expectations for it before its release since it was created almost a year ago. But director Raihan Rafi appreciated the track before filming began, and eventually, the audience connected with it too."

Despite the success, Kona found it hard to fully enjoy the moment. She shared, "It's difficult to feel completely happy when the current situation of the nation is so distressing. The student protests went on for over a month, and we've lost many lives. Thinking about it makes me immensely sad.

"On top of that, the severe flooding in the eastern part of the country has caused so much devastation, with people losing their homes, lands, and livestock. Because of all this, I can't seem to focus on singing. In a way, the happiness of the song's success is tinged with sadness."

Reflecting on the song's success, musician Akassh Sen shared his thoughts with Prothom Alo via WhatsApp from Kolkata on Tuesday afternoon, stating, "It feels great. This is a significant accomplishment for a film's music in such a short period. This song isn't just your typical item number; it's a universal track with a beautiful melody that connects with a wide audience."

The singer believed that Shakib Khan was instrumental in getting the song out to the audience quickly. He remarked, "Shakib Khan featured in the song alongside Mimi, and whenever Shakib Khan is involved, there's a unique buzz among the audience—he has a certain appeal. I hope the viewership continues to grow and 'Dushtu Kokil' sets a new benchmark in the history of film music."