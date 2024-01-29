Kabir Suman hospitalised in Kolkata

Eminent singer-composer Kabir Suman was admitted to a state-owned hospital in Kolkata on Sunday evening due to complaints of breathing problems, a sore throat, and high fever.

Suman, 72, is currently receiving treatment at the Woodburn ward of the Seth Sukhlal Karnani Memorial Hospital, a state-run facility in West Bengal, informed Dr Soumitra Ghosh, head of the medicine department at the hospital, who is supervising the patient.

Dr Ghosh mentioned that Kabir Suman was admitted late last night with symptoms of fever and shortness of breath. Upon admission, his oxygen level was at 90, prompting immediate administration of oxygen support and other necessary medications.

To rule out a potential Covid-19 infection, an RT-PCR test was conducted, and fortunately, the results came back negative.

A two-member team under Dr Arunava Sengupta was formed to treat Suman, a hospital official said, adding, CT scan, X-Ray of his chest and other requisite blood tests would be conducted on the singer.

Kolkata Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visited the singer and wished him speedy recovery.

It's worth noting that Kabir Suman recently visited Dhaka and participated in the Dhaka International Film Festival. Some of his most popular albums include "Tomake Chai" and "Boshe Anko".

In the political arena, Kabir Suman served as a member of parliament in the 15th Lok Sabha, representing the Jadavpur constituency in south Kolkata. He was elected as a candidate of the Trinamool Congress, the ruling party in West Bengal, holding the position from 2009 to 2014.