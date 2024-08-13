Gaan Bangla resumes operation

Music
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Tue Aug 13, 2024 12:52 PM
Last update on: Tue Aug 13, 2024 01:03 PM

Music

Arts & Entertainment Desk
On Sunday (August 4), Gaan Bangla, the country's only music-focused television channel, was heavily vandalised and looted by miscreants. 

The channel stopped its broadcasting following the extensive destruction. Gaan Bangla's managing director and musician, Kaushik Hossain Taposh, devastated by the incident, shared the unfortunate news and pictures of destruction on his official Facebook page.

The good news for Gaan Bangla's audience is that the channel has resumed operations and is once again showcasing its wonderful content, featuring soothing music from "Wind of Change" and international music videos from around the world.

Taposh shared the news on his social media through a video still from Gaan Bangla with the caption, "Welcome Back! Let's keep spreading the magic of music."

In Taposh's post, musician Syed Reza Ali wrote, "Music will unite us once again. Ignore the naysayers, focus and you will be victorious yet again." A fan wrote "Welcome Back! Gaan Bangla."

The Gaan Bangla TV building on Pragati Sarani, housing the channel's studio setup, shooting floors, sound systems, editing panels, and broadcasting equipment, sustained severe damage in August. The losses, encompassing these valuable items, are reported to amount to several crores of taka.

A video documenting the attack reveals that nearly all the glass panes of the 8-10-story building were shattered. The assailants not only damaged the equipment inside but also discarded the remaining items outside. Additionally, a fire was observed burning in front of the building.

push notification