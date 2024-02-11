Taposh takes audience polls: Bollywood stars coming to Bangladesh?

Kaushik Hossain Taposh, managing director of Gaan Bangla, is presumably planning to bring Indian musical sensations like Sunidhi Chauhan, Kanika Kapoor, and film stars, Shahid Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez to perform in Bangladesh.

Gaan Bangla, the country's first sole music channel, which pioneered the revival of the music industry under its banner has become an important powerhouse to foster and offer patronage to the musicians of the country.

Speculations about a transnational gathering or concert arose after Kaushik Hossain Taposh from his verified Facebook page opened polls and started taking votes on whom the audiences would most likely want to see perform in Dhaka.

Through the polls, Taposh enquired whether the audiences would like to see Sunidhi Chauhan or Kanika Kapoor perform. In another of the polls, he asked whether to bring Shahid Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez.

One of Bollywood's top singers Sunidhi got 80% votes, Jacqueline got 64%, Kriti Sanon secured 34%, Ranveer Singh got 19% and the top contender Shahid Kapoor secured 81% votes from his Bangladeshi fans.

Under the patronage of Kaushik Hossain Taposh and his wife Farzana Munny, and their organisation One More Zero Communications Ltd the concert is supposedly going to take place in September this year, sources confirmed.