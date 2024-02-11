Music
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Sun Feb 11, 2024 04:56 PM
Last update on: Sun Feb 11, 2024 05:11 PM

Most Viewed

Music

Taposh takes audience polls: Bollywood stars coming to Bangladesh?

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Sun Feb 11, 2024 04:56 PM Last update on: Sun Feb 11, 2024 05:11 PM
Photos: Collected

Kaushik Hossain Taposh, managing director of Gaan Bangla, is presumably planning to bring Indian musical sensations like Sunidhi Chauhan, Kanika Kapoor, and film stars, Shahid Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez to perform in Bangladesh.

Gaan Bangla, the country's first sole music channel, which pioneered the revival of the music industry under its banner has become an important powerhouse to foster and offer patronage to the musicians of the country.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Speculations about a transnational gathering or concert arose after Kaushik Hossain Taposh from his verified Facebook page opened polls and started taking votes on whom the audiences would most likely want to see perform in Dhaka. 

Through the polls, Taposh enquired whether the audiences would like to see Sunidhi Chauhan or Kanika Kapoor perform. In another of the polls, he asked whether to bring Shahid Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez.

Nobody will want me as the PM: Kangana Ranaut
Read more

Nobody will want me as the PM: Kangana Ranaut

One of Bollywood's top singers Sunidhi got 80% votes, Jacqueline got 64%, Kriti Sanon secured 34%, Ranveer Singh got 19% and the top contender Shahid Kapoor secured 81% votes from his Bangladeshi fans.

Farin electrifies in ‘Anarkoli’ performance
Read more

Farin electrifies in ‘Anarkoli’ performance

Under the patronage of Kaushik Hossain Taposh and his wife Farzana Munny, and their organisation One More Zero Communications Ltd the concert is supposedly going to take place in September this year, sources confirmed.

 

Related topic:
Gaan BanglaKaushik Hossain TaposhFarzana MunnyShahid KapoorKriti SanonSunidhi ChauhanJacqueline Farnandez
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Pooja Hegde joins Shahid Kapoor in action thriller

From SRK to Shahid Kapoor, Jio Studios announces 100+ OTT projects

From SRK to Shahid Kapoor, Jio Studios announces 100+ OTT projects

Kriti reunites with Kajol after 8 years for Netflix's 'Do Patti'

‘Shehzada’: a missed shot at remakes

‘Shehzada’: a missed shot at remakes

Is Shahid Kapoor 'Indian John Wick' in 'Bloody Daddy'?

Is Shahid Kapoor 'Indian John Wick' in 'Bloody Daddy'?

রুহুল কবির রিজভী
|রাজনীতি

ভারত আপনাদের ক্ষমতায় বসিয়েছে, সেটি পররাষ্ট্রমন্ত্রী বলে দিয়েছেন: রিজভী

তিনি বলেছেন, যারা অপরাধ করে তারা নিজেদের নিরপরাধ ভাবে।

২৪ মিনিট আগে
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

স্ত্রী-সন্তানসহ ৩ জনকে হত্যা: পুলিশের এএসআইয়ের মৃত্যুদণ্ড

১৭ মিনিট আগে
push notification