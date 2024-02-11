TV & Film
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Sun Feb 11, 2024 12:06 PM
Last update on: Sun Feb 11, 2024 12:25 PM

Most Viewed

TV & Film

Farin electrifies in ‘Anarkoli’ performance

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Sun Feb 11, 2024 12:06 PM Last update on: Sun Feb 11, 2024 12:25 PM
Farin electrifies in ‘Anarkoli’ performance
Photo: Collected

Tasnia Farin established herself in the realm of Showbiz through her work in television. Then again, since ransitioning to OTT content and movies, she became less visible in tele-fictions. 

However, this Valentine's Day, the actress is set to captivate her audience in a special project, "Anarkoli", alongside Tawsif Mahbub in Imraul Rafat's tele-fiction. 

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

 

The tele-fiction has stirred excitement on social media as Farin has already amassed attention from audiences with her electrifying dance performance in the item song "Local Boy", portraying the role of a dancer. The makers emphasise that the song is intricately connected to the storyline and character, making it an essential part of the project.

The makers also revealed that Farin dedicated herself to shooting for the song from evening till dawn. Sung by Toshiba, known for "Noya Daman", the song "Local Boy" features music by FA Pritom and lyrics by Salauddin Shagar.

Read more

Valentine’s special tele-fictions will feature young stars

"Anarkoli" will be available for streaming on the Ekanno Media YouTube channel on February 12.

Related topic:
Tasnia FarinAnarkoliTawsif MahbubValentine special tele-fiction
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

‘Oshomoy’ is a timely reality check on our society

‘Oshomoy’ is a timely reality check on our society

3w ago

Bangladeshi entertainment stars shine in 2023

Valentine’s special tele-fictions will feature young stars

1w ago
Moments from the country's premiere OTT event

Moments from the country's premiere OTT event

Stars felicitated in Deepto Awards 2023

Stars felicitated in Deepto Awards 2023

ইমরান খান
|আন্তর্জাতিক

এককভাবে বেশি আসনে বিজয়ী হয়েও কারাগারেই থাকবেন ইমরান?

দেশটির গণমাধ্যম সূত্রে এখন পর্যন্ত যে ফলাফল পাওয়া গেছে তাতে কোনো দলই একক সংখ্যাগরিষ্ঠতা পায়নি। জোট গঠনের পথে হাঁটতে হচ্ছে সবাইকেই।

৫৫ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

কেন চালু হচ্ছে না বুড়িমারী এক্সপ্রেস

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification
X