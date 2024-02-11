Farin electrifies in ‘Anarkoli’ performance

Tasnia Farin established herself in the realm of Showbiz through her work in television. Then again, since ransitioning to OTT content and movies, she became less visible in tele-fictions.

However, this Valentine's Day, the actress is set to captivate her audience in a special project, "Anarkoli", alongside Tawsif Mahbub in Imraul Rafat's tele-fiction.

The tele-fiction has stirred excitement on social media as Farin has already amassed attention from audiences with her electrifying dance performance in the item song "Local Boy", portraying the role of a dancer. The makers emphasise that the song is intricately connected to the storyline and character, making it an essential part of the project.

The makers also revealed that Farin dedicated herself to shooting for the song from evening till dawn. Sung by Toshiba, known for "Noya Daman", the song "Local Boy" features music by FA Pritom and lyrics by Salauddin Shagar.

"Anarkoli" will be available for streaming on the Ekanno Media YouTube channel on February 12.