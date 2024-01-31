Valentine’s special tele-fictions will feature young stars

In continuation of their decade-long tradition of releasing romantic dramas on Valentine's Day, Close-up and Cinemawala will bring their much-anticipated tele-fictions this year as well.

Close-up Valentine's special is all set to telecast three romantic tele-fictions featuring popular young actors of television this upcoming Valentine's Day on February 14. Acclaimed director Mostafa Kamal Raz has produced the Close-up's valentine's day tribute this year.

The first tele-fiction, titled, "Blogger Mitu", featuring popular actors Yash Rohan and Keya Payel, has been directed by Rafat Majumdar. The second one, Hasib Hossain Rakhi directorial "Mon Duware" will feature Tousif Mahbub and Tasnia Farin, and the third tele fiction, Sajjad Hossain Bappy directed "Tumiheena" will feature Khairul Basar and Sabila Nur.

Regarding this year's Valentine's day special tele-fictions, director and producer Mostafa Kamal Raz said, "Every year Close-up brings fresh romantic stories to screen under their 'Kachhe Ashar Golpo' initiative. This year we are bringing three such romantic dramas under 'Close-up Valentine's Special' from the banner of Cinemawala. I am optimistic that these tele-fictions will make people's Valentine's Day celebration more blissful."

The tele-fictions will be released on Cinemawala's official YouTube channel on February 13, 14 and 15 consecutively.