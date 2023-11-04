Farzana Munny’s Facebook account hacked, miscreant posts viral status

An uncharacteristic status was uploaded from Gaan Bangla Chairperson Farzana Munny's Facebook page. The status had accused her husband, Kaushik Hossain Taposh of being unfaithful to her by getting involved with a popular actress.

Today, however, the media personality wrote a post that clarified much of what she had to go through, it read, "Hi everyone, I'm sure a lot of you saw a problematic status on my profile last night. My Facebook was hacked and it took some time to get my profile back in my control. All is good now. Thank you for your concern."

The renowned personality thus put a stop to any possible speculation or rumour that might have otherwise escalated on the basis of the post last night.