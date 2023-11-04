Shonar Bangla Circus’ nationwide ‘Hyena Express Experience’ series finale

Shonar Bangla Circus took its fans aboard the "Hyena Express" one last time in Dhaka last night by revisiting all the tracks of their debut album, singing songs old and new, amidst performance arts and poetry fused in psychedelic rock.

Shonar Bangla Circus's solo concert, "Hyena Express Experience", marked the conclusion to the nationwide shows of the band's first album at the Liberation War Museum auditorium yesterday.

The band started its first live show of the series in TSC, University of Dhaka, back on November 25, 2021, and introduced everyone to their conceptual album titled "Hyena Express" which tells the story of human civilization across different emotions, from the beginning to the end of mankind, with its nine tracks. Since then, the "Hyena Express Experience" journeyed through Dhaka, Chattogram, Rajshahi, Mymensingh, Barishal, and Rangpur in the last two years.

Shonar Bangla Circus has always had a penchant for solo concerts – to give their fans hours of uninterrupted music and a dedicated experience of their songs. Circling back to Dhaka, on a November evening yet again, the band presented a befitting ending to their "Hyena Express Experience" tour in the vibrant concert of last night with the incorporation of various elements.

While Probar Ripon's vocals integrated poetry, Saad Chowdhury stunned concertgoers with his solo performance on the keyboard. A visual treat captivated the spectators when performance artistes in the guise of jokers took over the stage as "Mrittu Utpadon Karkhana" started playing. An extended member, Sohel, joined the show last night as the percussionist, exclusively for the first time, to blend in the rock tunes with sundry instruments. Songs from Ripon's former band, Monoshoroni, were sung as well.

Alongside their widely known tracks, Shonar Bangla Circus sang two new songs from their upcoming album "Mohashoshan", namely, "Nisshongota" and "Ondhomot". Shonar Bangla Circus is all set to unveil its second album "Mohashoshan" before the year ends with plans to take the show "Mohashoshan Jatra" on the road to not only all the divisions but also the different districts of Bangladesh.