Shonar Bangla Circus to end its nationwide concert series tomorrow

Shonar Bangla Circus managed to make a special place for itself in the eyes of the audience with its first album, "Hyena Express". The band has since been holding a series of concerts, titled "Hyena Express Experience" – named after the album, over the last several months. Now the band to set to make its last stop at Dhaka to conclude its revelrous journey.

The concert, organised by Net City Education, will be held on Friday (November 3) at the Liberation War Museum in the Agargaon area of the capital from 5 pm to 8 pm. It has been geared up to be the band's solo concert.

In the context of the "Hyena Express Experience" concert series, the manager of the band, Gautam, confirmed that earlier they held two concerts in Dhaka, one each in Chattogram, Rajshahi, Mymensingh, Barishal and Rangpur. "The series will end with the final show at Dhaka. The concert gate will open at 5 pm," he added.

The band's collective message for the event reads, "The best way to get to know a band is through their albums and solo concerts. Generally, with the large number of artistes in the line-up of concerts held in our country, we naturally end up with a shortage of time for performances. As a result, those who love bands remain unsatisfied. This is why we took the initiative to arrange for a concert where we can take our time and perform heartily."

In the face of being comparatively fresh in the scene, Shonar Bangla Circus' overall acceptance amongst audiences is great. The evidence is found in the fact that the band has participated in 55 regular concerts and five solo performances both within and beyond the nation in the past year.

In addition to the band's regular song performance, Friday's concert will also feature unplugged songs, poetry recitation, performing art of clowns, and other miscellaneous events. The ticket price has been fixed at Tk 500 and they are available online at the sbctour website. Additionally, tickets can be purchased at the event location, depending on the availability of seating.

Further information is available on the official Facebook page of Shonar Bangla Circus.