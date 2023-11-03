A milestone of 500 for Apple Mahmud Emil

In the world of television dramas, music is an essential element that can elevate the emotional impact of a scene, create a connection with the audience, and set the tone for the unfolding narrative. One name that is yet to receive it's due recognition for his contributions to entertainment industry is Apple Mahamud Emil.

With a career spanning over a decade, Apple Mahmud has contributed as a music director, composer, singer, actor, and lyricist to our showbiz world and worked on over 500 TV dramas so far.

Apple Mahmud Emil made his debut in the world of TV dramas with the drama "Happiness Is", starring John kabir, Nusrat Imrose Tisha, where he worked on the background music and the original soundtrack. This was the first stepping stone in a journey that would see him become an ever-engaging figure in the industry.

Photo: Collected

Amongst his vast portfolio, some of Apple's notable works as a contributor of background music and song include popular productions like "Ambulance Girl", featuring Mehazabien Chowdhury; "Shohor Chere Poranpur", featuring Nusrat Imrose Tisha, Tasnia Farin, Yash Rohan; "Bondhon", featuring Tawsif Mahbub, Keya Payel; "Isaac Liton", "Shohore Onek Rod", "Money Machine", "Mr & Mrs Chapabaz", "Ora Tin Jon", "Sheshta Onnorokom Chilo", and Bongo series "Hulusthul" and "Case 3040". His musical touch has undoubtedly enhanced the viewing experience for countless drama enthusiasts.

Emil's journey into the world of music began at a young age. He recalls, "I first received permission from my father to learn the guitar during the post-SSC exam break. I grew up around boro bhai-brothers who have been engaged in music for a long time." This early exposure to music and his unwavering passion have driven him to excel in his craft.

Not content with just composing music, Apple has also showcased his lyrical talents. When asked about his favourite work, he humbly replied, "Can't really decide on a few. But I would like to mention I worked on the background music and lyrics for 'Porir Preme Bhoot' in Mizanur Rahman Aryan's 'Shohore Onek Rod'." His contribution to the lyrical aspect of his compositions adds an extra layer of depth to his musical creations.

Emil's music has resonated with audiences far and wide. His song "Tar Kach Theke Dure" from the drama "My 1st Love" is a testament to his popularity, amassing a remarkable 1 million views on YouTube. Furthermore, his background music for "Sheshta Onnorokom Chilo" achieved the remarkable feat of gaining 1 million views within a mere 11 hours of its release.

The musician has collaborated with several artistes for background music and song of numerous dramas, including Pinto Ghosh for Eid drama, "Kobor" and Mahtim Sakib and Abanti Shithi for "Tomay Agle Rakhi". Reflecting on a memorable collaboration, he shared, "I worked with Elita apu for the song 'Shongi Hoye Tomar' in the drama 'Hello Shunchen?'. It was a memorable experience."

The multitalented artiste has also appeared as an actor in popular drama series, "Family Crisis."

Apple is not confined to the boundaries of Bangladesh; he has spread his musical wings internationally. He has joined forces with an Indian artiste on an original track titled "Kothay Tumi", contributing to the lyrics, tune, and music. His ability to collaborate with artists from diverse backgrounds speaks volumes about his versatility.

The artiste's journey in the world of entertainment started in 2017 when he joined as chief sound engineer at Capital 94.8 FM and later jumped on board as a radio jockey (RJ). He has also worked as a sound engineer and music producer at ABC Radio 89.2 FM and at Dhaka 90.4 FM. His role as an RJ continued until February 2022, where he made a significant impact with his musical selections and engaging conversations. His international collaborations extended to RJs Ved and Shruti, who are based in the Middle East, as well as collaborations with radio stations like 89.6 FM and 107 FM in Qatar, and Radio Mirchi in Bahrain.

Aside from his other roles, Apple also took the helm as the host of the show "Backstreet Voice", an unplugged musical treat on Capital FM 94.8. The show provided a platform for emerging and not-so-popular local artistes to share their musical journeys and talents. Apple fondly recalls, "We hosted Masha Islam on our show back when Masha hadn't become a popular face in Bangladesh." This platform allowed aspiring artistes to showcase their talents and gain recognition in the industry and featured over 50 emerging musical talents.

His passion, talent, and unwavering dedication continue to encourage him to deliver engaging content to the audience. Apple Mahmud Emil is now currently focused on producing several upcoming projects under the banner of his production house, MAME Productions.