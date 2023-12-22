Unauthorised use of smoking scenes on film posters raises concerns

The portrayal of smoking scenes on movie posters has sparked concerns due to alleged non-compliance with regulations. Movie posters serve as a significant promotional tool, attracting audiences by encapsulating the essence of the film. However, concerns arise as producers and filmmakers are reportedly disregarding stipulated guidelines by featuring smoking scenes on these promotional materials.

This trend has been observed across several recent movie posters, depicting protagonists engaging in action-packed sequences or adopting distinctive personas, often involving smoking scenes.

Announced at the onset of this month, a collaborative film production between Bangladesh's Chorki, Alpha-i, and India's SVF was unveiled, led by director Raihan Rafi. Titled "Tufan", the film's initial poster created a buzz, showcasing Shakib Khan holding firearms while smoking, instantly gaining viral traction.

Similarly, Mehedi Hasan's directed film "Shesh Baji" has been making waves on social media with its first-look poster. Released on Victory Day, the poster depicted Symon Sadik wearing sunglasses and smoking, sparking widespread discussion.

Recent Eid releases have also faced scrutiny for featuring smoking scenes on their posters. For instance, Himeal Ashraf's "Priyotoma" poster displayed Shakib Khan smoking, while reports highlighted violations of the Tobacco Control Act in movies like Rafi's "Surongo" and the government-funded "Debi".

The Tobacco Control Act of 2005 explicitly prohibits the display of tobacco products or smoking scenes in locally or internationally produced and broadcasted movies, dramas, or documentaries through various mass media platforms. However, a provision exists for necessary usage within a storyline, provided that a written cautionary message about the harmful effects of tobacco usage is displayed as per the prescribed method.

Members of the censor board have confirmed that posters featuring smoking scenes lack approval, and the absence of the censor board logo further confirms non-compliance.

Shahriar Shakil, associated with major productions "Surongo" and "Tufan", highlighted their commitment to cautionary messages about smoking scenes in films, expressing unawareness of restrictions on digital posters.

Raihan Rafi underscored the necessity of censor board approval for official promotional posters, admitting the potential presence of smoking scenes on social media promotional materials.

Censor board member Khorshed Alam Khoshru affirmed the lack of authorisation for posters depicting smoking scenes, stressing that any such publications occur without board permission. He mentioned the issuance of initial warning notices, followed by potential legal actions against non-compliant parties.

Md Mainuddin, deputy director of the censor board, emphasised the rules allowing prohibition of films featuring unauthorised smoking scenes in promotional materials.