Wed Jul 31, 2024 09:58 PM
Last update on: Wed Jul 31, 2024 10:13 PM

Arifin Shuvoo and Arpita part ways after nearly a decade

Wed Jul 31, 2024 09:58 PM Last update on: Wed Jul 31, 2024 10:13 PM
Arifin Shuvoo Arpita Divorce Marriage
Photos: Collected

Popular Dhallywood actor Arifin Shuvoo has confirmed his separation from his wife Arpita Shomaddar, ending their nine-and-a-half-year marriage. On Wednesday night (July 31), Shuvoo confirmed to The Daily Star that the couple officially parted ways on July 20.

In a statement, the actor expressed his hesitation about sharing personal news during these trying times in the country centring Students Against Discrimination (SAD) Movement. However, he deemed it was necessary to inform the public.

Arifin Shuvoo and Arpita part ways after nearly a decade

"It is with deep sadness that I announce Arpita and I have decided to part ways. While we remain friends, we have concluded that we are not meant to be life partners. We reached this decision on July 20, and have mutually agreed to live the rest of our lives separately," Shuvoo stated.

He went on to express his gratitude for Arpita's support throughout the ups and downs of their relationship, especially her care for him and his mother, who recently passed away.

Arifin Shuvoo and Arpita part ways after nearly a decade

"Despite the many challenges we've faced, I will always be grateful and indebted to Arpita for everything she has done for me and my mother. Since my mother's passing, life has felt empty, but I believe that with your prayers and love, I will continue to live a beautiful and healthy life," he added.

Arifin Shuvoo and Arpita part ways after nearly a decade

Shuvoo also touched upon recent national events, offering condolences to those affected by the quota reform protests. "I pray for the souls of the students and others who lost their lives in the recent incidents in our country, and I wish a speedy recovery for the injured. May peace come to everyone's lives and our country find tranquillity and peace," the actor said.

Arifin Shuvoo married Kolkata-based fashion designer Arpita on February 6, 2015. 

 

Shuvoo hitched

 

