Sat Jun 29, 2024 07:22 PM
Last update on: Sat Jun 29, 2024 07:30 PM

Arifin Shuvoo to lead in Indian web-series

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Photo: Collected

Director Soumik Sen is most likely on his way to showcase the story of Bangladesh's Liberation War in his upcoming web-series, after receiving critical acclaim of "Jubilee".

According to several sources, the director is hoping to cast Arifin Shuvoo and Sauraseni Maitra in the lead roles. The still untitled project will be in Hindi, and reportedly, Arpita Chatterjee will produce the web-series. It will stream on Sony Liv.

Soumik Sen has directed several films, including "Gulaab Gang" and "Mahalaya", among others. Apart from being a storyteller, screenwriter, and director, he is also a lyricist.

Arifin Shuvoo wraps up Indian web series 'Unishe April'

Rumour has it that the initial draft of the script is done, and the initial conversations with the two actors have also been completed. If all goes well, shooting will commence soon.

