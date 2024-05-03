TV & Film
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Fri May 3, 2024 06:16 PM
Last update on: Fri May 3, 2024 06:30 PM

TV & Film

‘Kalpurush’: Chanchal brings yet another thriller to screen

Photos: Collected

The poster of Salzar Rahman's directorial debut "Kalpurush" was revealed yesterday. The poster hinted at a crime thriller, containing stars like Chanchal Chowdhury, Tanzika Amin and FS Nayeem.

About working on the project, Chanchal shared with The Daily Star that he is excited about this series. "The director is making his debut, yet, he gave his best effort, and I believe that the audience will be able to witness something new through this project."

The project has been produced by Film Syndicate, which earlier collaborated with Chorki for the much-acclaimed production "Unoloukik".

The production company has announced 10 new projects with the OTT platform, to be released in the next three years. "Kalpurush" is the first amongst them.

Director Salzar Rahman used to direct music videos and ad-films. Sharing about the plot of "Kalpurush" he said, "I had visited a medicine shop in Old Dhaka a long time ago. The story of this series came to mind for various reasons from there. Then I wrote the series during the time of Covid-19 quarantine period."

The release date of the series is yet to be announced.

