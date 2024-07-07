Loko Natyadal honours 6 theatre luminaries with awards

Loko Natyadal, one of Bangladesh's premier theatre troupes, is celebrating its 43rd anniversary with year-long events. Founded on July 6, 1981, the group has produced 32 diverse plays to date.

On July 6, the troupe held a grand ceremony on the eve of its founding anniversary at Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy's National Theatre Hall to present the Loko Natyadal Award 2021-22 to six distinguished theatre personalities.

Honorees included the late Dr Inamul Haq (posthumously), the late SM Mohsin (posthumously), Arham Alo, Shahadat Hossain Khan Hilu, Syed Dulal, and Konkan Das.

The event featured Khalil Ahmed, secretary of the Ministry of Cultural Affairs, as the chief guest. Notable theatre figure Manchasarathi Ataur Rahman and Loko Natyadal Director Liaquat Ali Lucky, who also chairs the Group Theatre Federation and directs Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy, were special guests.

Awards were received on behalf of the late Dr Inamul Haq by his wife Lucky Inam, and on behalf of the late SM Mohsin by his son Tonmoy.

Khalil Ahmad emphasised the need for increased cultural funding, while Liaquat Ali Lucky highlighted the role of arts and culture in achieving Bangladesh's development goals by 2041.

The ceremony included cultural performances, with dances, songs from Loko Natyadal's productions, and a dance-drama based on Rabindranath Tagore's "Birpurush." The Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy Children's Dance Troupe and the Bangladesh Shishu Kishore Sangit Dal performed.

Loko Natyadal's renowned productions include "Konjus," an adaptation of Molière's "The Miser," and "Sonai Madhab," based on the Mymensingh Geetika, which is nearing its 200th performance. Other notable plays are "Padma Nadir Majhi," "Baikunther Khata," "Rathjatra," and "Bashikaran."

With over 2,000 performances worldwide, Loko Natyadal has participated in numerous international theatre festivals and used its plays for humanitarian fundraising efforts.