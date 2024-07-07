‘Titanic’ and ‘Avatar’ producer Jon Landau passes away

Jon Landau, an Academy Award-winning film producer, passed away on Friday, July 5, at the age of 63. Reports indicate that the cause of death was cancer. He is survived by his wife, Julie, and their two sons, Jamie and Jodie, as well as his siblings, Tina, Kathy, and Les Landau.

Jon Landau, originally from Brooklyn, New York, worked closely with James Cameron. They co-produced major films such as "Titanic", "Avatar", and the 2022 sequel "Avatar: The Way of Water", all among the top-grossing movies ever made.

Landau was also the chief operating officer at Lightstorm Entertainment, Cameron's production company, where they produced films like "Solaris" (2002) and "Alita: Battle Angel" (2019). The team was in the process of developing more movies for the "Avatar" series.

Before teaming up with Cameron, Jon Landau was the executive vice president of feature film production at 20th Century Fox. In this role, he supervised the production of movies like "Die Hard 2", "Mrs Doubtfire", and "Power Rangers".

Returning to producing with the 1997 film "Titanic" marked a major turning point in Jon Landau's career. Directed by Cameron, "Titanic" became the first film to earn over $1 billion worldwide and won 11 Academy Awards, including Best Picture.

On Saturday, "Titanic" star Frances Fisher expressed her condolences on social media stating, "Rest in Power Jon."

John Bergman, co-chairman of Disney Entertainment, praised Landau for his lasting impact on the industry in a statement to People, "Jon was a visionary whose extraordinary talent and passion brought some of the most unforgettable stories to life on the big screen. His remarkable contributions to the film industry have left an indelible mark, and he will be profoundly missed. He was an iconic and successful producer yet an even better person and a true force of nature who inspired all around him."

Filmmakers Peter Jackson and Fran Walsh, whose company Wētā FX handled the visual effects for the "Avatar" films, also shared their sorrow in a statement that said, "We speak for the entire Wētā FX team when we say we are devastated by the loss of Jon Landau. Jon was not only a monumental figure in the film industry but also a cherished collaborator and friend."

"Jon brought unparalleled passion to the projects he worked on and his influence will continue to inspire for years to come. Our deepest condolences are with Jon's family and loved ones, as well as Jim and the Lightstorm Entertainment team," they added.