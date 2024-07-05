Loko Natyadal celebrates 43rd anniversary with year-long festivities

Loko Natyadal, one of Bangladesh's leading theatre groups, is set to celebrate its 43rd anniversary with a series of year-long events. Founded on July 6, 1981, the troupe has produced 32 diverse plays over the years.

The celebrations will begin tomorrow (July 6) at 6pm at Loko Natyadal's Malibagh office, featuring a discussion and cultural programme. Highlighting the festivities, the 200th performance of "Sonai Madhab" will be staged on July 13. Additionally, the troupe plans to premiere a new play and host a theatre festival later this year.

Loko Natyadal is renowned for its acclaimed productions, including "Konjus", an adaptation of Molière's "The Miser" by Tariq Anam Khan, which has been performed nearly 800 times. Another standout production, "Sonai Madhab", based on the Mymensingh Geetika, is approaching its 200th performance.

Other notable works by Loko Natyadal include "Padma Nadir Majhi", "Baikunther Khata", "Rathjatra", "Bashikaran", "Madhumala", "Shilpi", "A Midsummer Night's Dream", "Bidhi O Byatikram", "Siddhidata", "Tushagni", "Sundar", "Majratiner Manushera", "Tapaswi O Torongini", and "Thikana".

With over 2,000 performances both domestically and internationally, Loko Natyadal has participated in numerous global theatre festivals. The troupe has also leveraged its popular plays to raise funds for disaster relief and humanitarian aid.

This year's celebration aims to honour Loko Natyadal's rich legacy and continued commitment to theatrical excellence.