Dhallywood stars support Shakib Khan’s new business venture

Pori Moni, Mim, Dighi, Puja Chery, and Keya Payel have firmly established themselves as prominent figures in the Dhallywood family. These influential actresses came together to support Shakib Khan's latest business venture, Aponjon. Cheerfully standing by his side during a recent event, they showcased their solidarity as Shakib Khan unveiled his new initiative aimed at supporting small traders.

On Saturday (July 13), Shakib Khan hosted a press conference titled "Remark Aponjon" at a five-star hotel in Gulshan. During this event, he introduced the Aponjon logo, as the director of Remark. He was joined by actresses Pori Moni, Mim, Dighi, Puja Chery, and Keya Payel, along with actor Eamon, the executive director of Remark, who also attended this special occasion among many others.

Photo: Collected

Shakib Khan is expanding his influence beyond the film industry and making significant strides in the corporate world. His business venture, Remark, has launched this commendable initiative to support the country's small traders. This effort is expected to provide substantial advantages for these traders soon.

Shakib Khan revealed that this business initiative by Remark provides exclusive membership benefits for traders. For example, those who become members of Aponjon will be eligible for financial rewards tied to their purchases from Remark. This initiative aims to incentivise small traders, offering them a range of advantages to enhance their business operations and profitability.

During the press conference, Shakib Khan stated, "The development of a country cannot be achieved without the involvement of small businesses. They are the ones who ensure products reach the grassroots level. The failure of these businesses signifies more than just a closure; it represents the loss of a significant industry's potential. Hence, Aponjon is a venture rooted in compassion. Through Aponjon, Remark will consistently support small traders. Together, we aim to advance hand in hand, building mutual trust and cooperation in the days ahead."

It's noteworthy that Dhallywood stars, who are Shakib Khan's colleagues, are always present and supportive at any corporate event he hosts.