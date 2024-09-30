Doyel accuses director Rashed Chowdhury of withholding payment for ‘Chandrabati Kotha’

TV & Film
Photo: Sheikh Mehedi Morshed

In a recent televised interview, actress Dilruba Hossain Doyel revealed that she, along with several other cast and crew members, has not been compensated for their work in the film "Chandrabati Kotha", which was released in 2021. 

The film, directed by N Rashed Chowdhury and funded by a government grant in the FY 2013-14, took nearly five years to complete.

Doyel expressed her frustration, stating, "It's been three years since the film's release, and neither the production team, art department, nor costume designers have been paid. Meanwhile, the director, who faced no such issues, has already secured another government grant for a new project."

When asked why she remained silent for so long, Doyel explained, "I didn't know where to turn. I'm not a member of Actors Equity Bangladesh or any other organisation. But what has the Actors Equity done for struggling artistes? They might hold prayer gatherings for deceased artistes, but what about those suffering in silence?"

Doyel also criticised the Film Artistes' Association, recounting how she was encouraged to join while filming "Laal Shari", directed by Apu Biswas. She questioned the relevance of the association, stating, "There's already a divide between media and cinema artistes, so why join an organisation that offers no real support?"

The actress further highlighted the difficulties faced by many artistes due to syndicates and arbitrary practices within the industry. She pointed to her own experience with Bangladesh Television (BTV), where she applied six times to become a listed artiste, only to be offered a third-grade position without an audition. "Does talent not matter?" she asked.

With increasing dissatisfaction following the fall of the Awami League government, Doyel called for reforms in the entertainment industry, particularly regarding payment delays and the unequal treatment of artistes. 

According to a report by Ajker Patrika, attempts to contact N Rashed Chowdhury, director of "Chandrabati Kotha", for comment were unsuccessful, as his phone was found switched off.

