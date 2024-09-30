Power struggles leave Film Artistes’ Association without a general secretary

The sudden fall of the Awami League government on August 5 has sent ripples through various sectors of the country, including the Bangladesh Film Artistes' Association (BFAA). Prominent leaders Monowar Hossain Dipjol, Nipun Akter, and Zayed Khan have all retreated from public life since the political shift, and each now faces new controversies that threaten to overshadow their previous leadership battles within the association.

The power struggle within the Film Artistes' Association had been simmering long before the political upheaval. Since the controversial 2022-24 election, the battle for the general secretary's chair has been a symbol of division. Zayed Khan initially won the position, narrowly defeating Nipun Akter by 13 votes.

However, Nipun challenged the results, accusing Zayed of election misconduct. The Appeals Board, led by director Shohanur Rahman Shohan, eventually declared Nipun the winner, overturning Zayed's victory.

Despite Nipun briefly assuming the role, Zayed's legal battle led to the High Court restoring him to the position, setting off a prolonged feud between the two. Their courtroom clashes and public disputes kept the nation's attention on the association's leadership struggle.

In 2024, the conflict took a new turn when Dipjol entered the fray, defeating Nipun in the 2024-26 term elections. His victory seemed to calm the situation, but the peace didn't last. Within a month, Nipun filed a writ petition challenging Dipjol's legitimacy, and a High Court injunction soon followed, barring Dipjol from taking office. Tensions reignited, with Nipun and Dipjol exchanging heated insults, while Zayed Khan re-entered the dispute, further complicating matters.

Amidst this turmoil, the association continued its activities despite the instability at its core. The general secretary's chair, long the centre of these battles, now sits empty as Dipjol, Nipun, and Zayed find themselves entangled in new scandals.

Both Dipjol and Zayed face murder charges, while Nipun is involved in controversies linked to an Awami League leader. Reports suggest that Zayed and Nipun have left the country, while Dipjol remains in Bangladesh but has yet to make a public appearance at the Film Development Corporation (FDC).

As the Film Artistes' Association navigates this period of uncertainty, the once fierce leadership battle appears to have stalled. The organisation, though still engaged in charitable efforts, is left without stable leadership, mirroring the broader political turbulence sweeping the nation. With scandals looming and leadership unresolved, the future of the association now hangs in the balance.