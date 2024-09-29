Sarika returns with Emon in ‘Maya’ tomorrow

TV & Film
Sarika Subrin, once a prominent figure in television and advertising, is set to make her return to the screen with Raihan Rafi's web-film "Maya", premiering on Binge tomorrow. After her 2022 OTT debut in "Café Desire", Sarika stepped away from regular appearances but is now making a notable comeback.

In "Maya", she stars alongside Mamnun Hasan Emon. The duo, once a popular on-screen pair in television dramas, will be sharing the screen for the first time on an OTT platform.

The story of "Maya" delves into the struggles faced by women when their husbands are absent, highlighting the societal challenges they encounter. Sarika plays the titular role in this emotionally layered narrative.

"This character has many dimensions," Sarika shared. "I was fortunate to have the opportunity to portray such a complex role, and I gave my best to become Maya. I hope the audience appreciates the effort."

She also praised director Raihan Rafi, calling him a talented filmmaker, and expressed her gratitude for the positive experience of working with the entire team. "We rehearsed for a month for this project, and I'm eagerly awaiting the audience's response," she added.

