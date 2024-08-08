Students paint over vandalised walls, give DU new life

In the absence of the city's usual traffic management, a group of students have taken matters into their own hands. From directing vehicles to repainting the urban landscape, the young students are transforming Dhaka's streets in unexpected ways.

Different student-led groups have taken the initiative to revitalise the walls of Dhaka University and adjacent areas.

The walls have now come alive with powerful messages, rebel poetry, and artistic expression. While the quality of the graffiti varies, the shared purpose is clear– to inspire change and elevate the spirit of the community.

Some murals display technical mastery, their striking visuals demanding attention. Others convey raw emotion through simple strokes.

One graffiti painted in the Dhaka University area is particularly striking, as it conveys the message of a secular Bangladesh. The graffiti features a quote from Abdul Hamid Khan Bhashani. Another graffiti has been dedicated to the martyr Abu Sayed, who was brutally killed by police during the quota reform protests.

Together, these student-led initiatives have transformed the cityscape, injecting it with renewed energy and purpose.