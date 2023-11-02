Ibrar Tipu’s first solo concert in New York

Noted singer and music director Ibrar Tipu, has contributed to the music industry of Bangladesh for 26 years. The artiste will perform in New York for the first time on November 5, 2023, at Queens Palace.

Sponsored by PG group, the event will kick off at 7pm and will feature 20-22 songs at the programme.

"This is my first ever concert in New York and I have planned something different for the programme. I will be singing popular world cup songs, there will be a special piano orientation where I will sing Rabindra sangeet along with some of my own originals. We have also planned a special tribute for Ayub Bachchu, where I will dedicate special songs to the legendary artiste. . I will also be representing Gems of Nazrul, where I will be singing Nazrul sangeet as well. And last but not the least, I will end the programme with folk and movie songs, which I am sure will touch people's heart ," said the singer.

Ibrar Tipu has stored tons of surprises for the audience, he will be performing with his daughter for the first time, which would mark her first stage performance. Special guest at the programme will be his wife, Bindu Kona, where they will sing 3-4 songs at the event.

Tipu established his music academy, Ibrar Tipu Academy of Music in the capital's Banasree area in 2021. In his music academy, he provides all-round training in four different areas of music namely piano, singing, guitar, and music composition. The singer has plans of creating a learning institute there, which he will announce at the event.