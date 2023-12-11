Priyanka Chopra calls for 'humanitarian ceasefire for children' in Gaza

Priyanka Chopra, who is Goodwill Ambassador of UNICEF, has time and again advocated for rights of children suffering in various countries.

Recently, the actress posted an Instagram story on Monday which called for a ceasefire in Palestine to stop the killing of innocent children.

The post highlighted the devastating impact of Israeli bombardment, with thousands of children and minors reported killed or missing under the rubble. The original post was shared by UNICEF, the United Nations agency dedicated to offering humanitarian and developmental assistance to children globally.

The post shared by Priyanka Chopra featured a quote attributed to Catherine Russell, the executive director of UNICEF, emphasising the necessity of a lasting humanitarian ceasefire for children.

In the accompanying caption of the post initially shared by UNICEF on Instagram on December 2, a section highlighted the alarming situation, stating, "Today, the Gaza Strip has become the most perilous place in the world for children once again. After seven days of temporary relief from appalling violence, the conflict has reignited. Additional children are bound to lose their lives. Prior to the pause, over 5,300 Palestinian children were reported dead in 48 days of relentless bombing – a number that excludes many children still unaccounted for, presumed buried under rubble."

The caption further expressed, "We urge all parties to fulfill their obligations under international humanitarian law, ensuring the protection and assistance of children. Every child in both Palestine and Israel deserves peace and the prospect of a brighter future – statement from UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell regarding the renewed conflict in Gaza."

In November, numerous celebrities added their signatures to an open letter urging the US Congress and President Joe Biden to promptly address the escalating Palestinian death toll and work towards de-escalation and a ceasefire in Gaza. Among the notable figures, including Richard Gere, Hasan Minhaj, Gigi and Bella Hadid, Priyanka Chopra joined the list of artists advocating for a ceasefire.

The Israel-Hamas conflict is causing divisions in Hollywood, with celebrities facing scrutiny for their stances, whether in support of Israel or Palestine. Individuals like Gigi Hadid share pro-Palestine views, while others, including Gal Gadot, rally behind Israel and defend its actions. Notably, last month, Hollywood talent agency UTA parted ways with Susan Sarandon as a client after she spoke at a pro-Palestine rally.