Govt committed to speedy justice for Sohag murder: Asif Nazrul

The government is committed to ensuring swift justice in the brutal murder of Lal Chand alias Sohag in Old Dhaka's Mitford area, said Law Adviser Asif Nazrul.

"Five individuals involved in the incident have already been arrested. Police have launched an investigation with the highest priority," Asif Nazrul wrote in a post on his verified Facebook account this morning.

He said measures will be taken to ensure exemplary punishment through an expedited trial for this heinous act.

The case will be transferred to a Speedy Trial Tribunal, and proceedings will be conducted as per Section 10 of the Speedy Trial Tribunal Act, 2002, to ensure justice is delivered in the shortest possible time, Asif Nazrul said in his post.

Sohag was hit with large chunks of concrete and beaten to death on Wednesday in broad daylight for allegedly refusing to pay extortion money.

As the video of the killing went viral, protests erupted at different universities, including Dhaka University, Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology, Jagannath University, Jahangirnagar University, and Rajshahi University demanding swift trial and exemplary punishment for those involved in the brutal killing.

Allegations run rife that Jubo Dal men were involved with the killing.