‘Viewers will receive a powerful message’: Tasnia Farin on her upcoming Eid drama

Photo: STAR

Raisa's life seems perfect, as she manages her household and job gracefully after marriage. Despite occasionally facing hurtful comments and jabs from her two sisters-in-law, Raisa remains unfazed. Her husband, Rakib, holds her in high regard as a beloved wife. But her world is turned upside down when her ex-boyfriend shares a video of her on social media,  drastically altering her life.

In the upcoming Eid drama "Mukti", viewers will be introduced to the life of Raisa, portrayed by popular actress Tasnia Farin.

The "Kachher Manus Dure Thuiya" famed actress has recently made her silver screen debut with Dhrubo Hasan's directorial film "Fatima".

Being very optimistic about the upcoming drama, the actress stated, "I don't have many dramas this Eid, but this is one of the few I've worked on. The audience will receive a powerful message from the story. The director has illustrated through my character how a girl uncovers the truth instead of choosing the path of despair and suicide."

The drama also features Khairul Basar alongside Tasnia Farin.

Produced by Jamal Hossain and written and directed by Mahmud Mahin, "Mukti" promises to be a thought-provoking watch. The drama is set to be released on the Rongon Entertainment YouTube channel this upcoming Eid-ul-Azha.

