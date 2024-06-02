Tasnia Farin starrer ‘Fatima’ to feature at Rainbow Film Festival

Popular Bangladeshi actress Tasnia Farin is currently in London as seen via her recently posted photo on Facebook with the caption "Hello London".

The actress is in the city to attend the 25th Rainbow International Film Festival London 2024, scheduled to run from June 2 to June 9.

Notably, Tasnia Farin's debut Bangladeshi film "Fatima" will be featured on the final day of the festival.

Directed by Dhrubo Hasan, the movie is set to be one of the highlights of the event. In addition to its screening, the actress will participate in various other festival activities and events.

The Farin starrer "Fatima" premiered in the theatres of the country on May 24. Her stellar performance in the movie earned her the prestigious Crystal Simorgh Award at the esteemed 42nd Fajr International Film Festival in Iran.

Alongside Farin, the film features a talented cast including Yash Rohan, Manas Banerjee, Sumit Sengupta, Pantha Kanai, and Aysha Monica among others.

Additionally, ABM Sumon, Tariq Anam Khan, Shahed Ali, and Shatabdi Wadud contribute as guest artistes.