TV & Film
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Sun Jun 2, 2024 02:45 PM
Last update on: Sun Jun 2, 2024 02:50 PM

Most Viewed

TV & Film

Tasnia Farin starrer ‘Fatima’ to feature at Rainbow Film Festival

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Sun Jun 2, 2024 02:45 PM Last update on: Sun Jun 2, 2024 02:50 PM
Tasnia Farin starrer ‘Fatima’ to feature at Rainbow Film Festival
Photo: Collected

Popular Bangladeshi actress Tasnia Farin is currently in London as seen via her recently posted photo on Facebook with the caption "Hello London".

The actress is in the city to attend the 25th Rainbow International Film Festival London 2024, scheduled to run from June 2 to June 9.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Notably, Tasnia Farin's debut Bangladeshi film "Fatima" will be featured on the final day of the festival.

Directed by Dhrubo Hasan, the movie is set to be one of the highlights of the event. In addition to its screening, the actress will participate in various other festival activities and events.

The Farin starrer "Fatima" premiered in the theatres of the country on May 24. Her stellar performance in the movie earned her the prestigious Crystal Simorgh Award at the esteemed 42nd Fajr International Film Festival in Iran.

Afsana Mimi makes directorial OTT debut with ‘Off the Mark’
Read more

Afsana Mimi makes directorial OTT debut with ‘Off the Mark’

Alongside Farin, the film features a talented cast including Yash Rohan, Manas Banerjee, Sumit Sengupta, Pantha Kanai, and Aysha Monica among others. 

Additionally, ABM Sumon, Tariq Anam Khan, Shahed Ali, and Shatabdi Wadud contribute as guest artistes. 

Related topic:
Tasnia FarinFatimaRainbow Film Festival London 2024Dhrubo HasanCrystal Simorgh Award42nd Fajr International Film Festival in Iran
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Fatima: Where noble intention trumps flawed execution

Fatima: Where noble intention trumps flawed execution

1w ago

Tasnia Farin no longer acting in Kolkata’s film 'Patri Chai'

3m ago

A snippet of Pritom-Farin chemistry in upcoming song

3m ago
People are calling it the ‘greatest climax’ in Bangladeshi content: Shihab Shaheen

People are calling it the ‘greatest climax’ in Bangladeshi content: Shihab Shaheen

3m ago
|বাংলাদেশ

‘মালয়েশিয়া যেতে পারেনি ১৭ হাজার কর্মী, দায়ীদের বিরুদ্ধে ব্যবস্থা নেওয়া হবে’

প্রতিমন্ত্রী জানান, গত ৩১ মে পর্যন্ত জনশক্তি কর্মসংস্থান ও প্রশিক্ষণ ব্যুরো (বিএমইটি) থেকে ৪ লাখ ৯৩ হাজার ৬৪২ জনকে ছাড়পত্র দেওয়া হয়েছে। এদের মধ্যে এখন পর্যন্ত ৪ লাখ ৭৬ হাজার ৬৭২ জন মালয়েশিয়া গেছেন।...

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|প্রাকৃতিক দুর্যোগ

সুন্দরবন থেকে আরও ৭ হরিণের মরদেহ উদ্ধার

৩০ মিনিট আগে
push notification