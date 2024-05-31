TV & Film
Afsana Mimi makes directorial OTT debut with ‘Off the Mark’
Photo: Collected

Popular '90s actress Afsana Mimi has directed her first web-film, about a small-town teenager who overcomes environmental barriers to become a cricketer, "Off The Mark" which was released on the OTT platform iScreen yesterday.

Regarding the story, she stated, "The film tells the story of a 14-year-old teenager's dream coming true. It also highlights the sacrifices and struggles of his mother behind that dream. It's a very simple narrative, so I aimed to reflect that simplicity in the film's production as well."

Most of the movie was filmed in Bagerhat. Upon arriving there, Arham was cast as Deepu, marking his debut in OTT. The cast also includes Mostafizur Noor Imran, Sharmin Sultana Shormi, Hayatuzzaman Khan, Khalid Hasan Rumi, Ariba, Anas, Shamsul Hadi, Ashraful Alam, and Tamanna Islam.

Mimi's entertainment career spans over three decades. She initially ventured into acting through stage plays, making her debut in 1986 with a theatre group. Subsequently, she transitioned to acting on the small screen, beginning with the drama "Zero Point" directed by the late theatre director Abdullah Al-Mamun.

During the '90s, Mimi gained prominence by starring in Humayun Ahmed's series "Kothao Keu Nei". Her big screen debut came in 1992 with Azizur Rahman's film "Dil".

In addition to acting, Afsana Mimi has directed several dramas, including "Doll's House".

