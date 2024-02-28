Enjoying this phase of my career: Tanjim Saiara Totini

Earning her name by portraying Kolpona in the web project "Ei Muhurte", Tanjim Saiara Totini continues to captivate the audience with her smile on every appearance. The "Shuhashini" of the industry is currently dominating the small screen having worked on several commendable projects during Valentine's Day.

"I am relishing this period of my career," expressed the actress over a call with The Daily Star, amidst her hectic schedule. "With every project, I am trying to improve myself as an artiste, and through this process, I am gathering a lot of experiences."

During the initial stages of her career, Totini shared in multiple interviews that she wanted to be selective in choosing projects, however, at the moment, she isn't staying true to her word as work continues to engulf her life. Explaining this she said, "Not that I am working on any project I am getting offered. However, at the same time, I need to gather experience and I believe that I need to grow a fanbase, for which they have to see my work regularly."

Totini and Yash Rohan made a great on-screen pair, and their reel chemistry is loved and well-accepted by the audience. Many fans are also speculating that the two might have some real-life chemistry as well. To which, the actress remarked, "I am grateful to the audience for accepting us as an on-screen pair, it takes a lot of time and effort to make an iconic pair on the screen. As for real-life chemistry, there is nothing between us, and to be honest, in the beginning, we were not mature enough about how to handle this. With time, both of us are enjoying this, and just a few days ago, we purposedly posted a picture together with the same caption from our accounts, for the audience."

Wrapping up the occasion of Valentine's Day, the actress is already gearing up for Eid projects. After a long time, she worked opposite Apurba on an OTT project. The Deepto Play original film, titled "UNO Sir", is directed by Syed Shakil, where the actor has donned the role of a government official Zayed Ashrafi, and Totini plays the role of Mitu, his lost love.

The two are moved apart by fate, and eventually, the girl gets married to Reza (portrayed by Intekhab Dinar). The two former lovers meet again when Mitu faces trouble in her life, following her husband's murder. While looking for justice, devastated Mitu meets UNO sir again, and as the story progresses, it portrays what he does for his lost love. "The character is interesting in the sense that she used to be a person full of life, and when her life falls apart, she is completely broken and her struggle shows in her appearance as well."

On the upcoming Women's Day, Vicky Zahed's "Chinho" will be aired, featuring Totini and Yash Rohan. "I am happy to be a part of this female-centric project, and I hope the audience will like it as well".

The actress is looking forward to working more on small screens and asserted that she is not quite ready yet for the silver screen. Totini is now focusing on the productions for Eid, which include directorial projects by Rafat Mazumder Rinku, Rubel Anush, Jakaria Showkhin, and Zahid Pritom. The actress will share the screen with Yash Rohan, Khairul Basar, and Tawsif Mahbub, amongst others, in the upcoming productions.