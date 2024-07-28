Totini starring in her first web-series

Despite a brief career, Tanjim Saiyara Totini has garnered praise for her work on the small screen. The acclaimed actress is set to make her web series debut with the OTT platform Binge.

Confirmed by the actress to Daily Prothom Alo last Friday afternoon, the series is yet to receive a title. However, it will be directed by Sunny Sanwar.

The actress previously ventured into the OTT platform with "Kolpona", an episode in the Chorki anthology film "Ei Muhurte". The film comprises three short films: "Kothay Palabe Bolo Rupban", "One Piece Made, Karigar Is Dead", and "Kolpona".

Speaking about her return to web-based work after nearly two years, Totini told Daily Prothom Alo, "I believe any beginning should be marked by something good. I started with 'Kolpona' on OTT. Since then, I received many offers, but I didn't take them up. It's important to have faith in the projects one undertakes in web series or films. That's why I haven't worked on the web for a while."

She continued, "Web projects usually involve careful planning and preparation, offering opportunities for quality work. After hearing the story, character, and production plans of the new series, I felt confident it would be a good project. So, I agreed."

Totini refrained from revealing much about her character in the new series. She only shared, "The series revolves around the character I will be playing. After reading the script, I felt both the story and the character were strong, and I thought it was worth doing."

She mentioned that the director would provide more details about the story and the rest of the cast and crew.

The shooting for the series is scheduled to begin on August 5. However, due to ongoing political unrest across the country, this might be postponed. Totini stated, "My parts are scheduled to be shot from August 5 to August 15. The schedule is still intact as of now, but I've heard that due to the country's situation, the shoot might not start on those dates. It could be delayed by a few days."