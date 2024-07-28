TV & Film
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Sun Jul 28, 2024 05:00 PM
Last update on: Sun Jul 28, 2024 06:55 PM

Most Viewed

TV & Film

Totini starring in her first web-series

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Sun Jul 28, 2024 05:00 PM Last update on: Sun Jul 28, 2024 06:55 PM
Totini to make web-series debut
Photos: Sheikh Mehedi Morshed

Despite a brief career, Tanjim Saiyara Totini has garnered praise for her work on the small screen. The acclaimed actress is set to make her web series debut with the OTT platform Binge.

Confirmed by the actress to Daily Prothom Alo last Friday afternoon, the series is yet to receive a title. However, it will be directed by Sunny Sanwar.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The actress previously ventured into the OTT platform with "Kolpona", an episode in the Chorki anthology film "Ei Muhurte". The film comprises three short films: "Kothay Palabe Bolo Rupban", "One Piece Made, Karigar Is Dead", and "Kolpona".

Speaking about her return to web-based work after nearly two years, Totini told Daily Prothom Alo, "I believe any beginning should be marked by something good. I started with 'Kolpona' on OTT. Since then, I received many offers, but I didn't take them up. It's important to have faith in the projects one undertakes in web series or films. That's why I haven't worked on the web for a while."

She continued, "Web projects usually involve careful planning and preparation, offering opportunities for quality work. After hearing the story, character, and production plans of the new series, I felt confident it would be a good project. So, I agreed."

Totini refrained from revealing much about her character in the new series. She only shared, "The series revolves around the character I will be playing. After reading the script, I felt both the story and the character were strong, and I thought it was worth doing."

She mentioned that the director would provide more details about the story and the rest of the cast and crew.

The shooting for the series is scheduled to begin on August 5. However, due to ongoing political unrest across the country, this might be postponed. Totini stated, "My parts are scheduled to be shot from August 5 to August 15. The schedule is still intact as of now, but I've heard that due to the country's situation, the shoot might not start on those dates. It could be delayed by a few days."

Babita contracts COVID amid nationwide curfew
Read more

Babita recovers from Covid

Related topic:
Tanjim Saiyara Totinidirector Sani SanwarOTT platform BingeChorki anthology Ei MuhurteEi MuhurteKolpona
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Yash and Totini pair up in romantic drama ‘Hotath Bristi’

1y ago

I've received more than I expected in my acting career: Totini

3w ago
Apurba and Totini don new look in ‘UNO sir’

Apurba and Totini don new look in ‘UNO sir’

5m ago
Totini and Apurba together for the first time

Totini and Apurba together for the first time

1y ago
Enjoying this phase of my career: Tanjim Saiara Totini

Enjoying this phase of my career: Tanjim Saiara Totini

5m ago
|রাজনীতি

আপনাদের মতো মায়াকান্না করতে শেখ হাসিনা হাসপাতালে যাচ্ছেন না: ওবায়দুল কাদের

কাদের বলেন, তারেক রহমানের গণঅভ্যুত্থান ঘটিয়ে শ্রীলঙ্কার স্টাইলে প্রধানমন্ত্রীর বাড়ি দখল করার টার্গেট ছিল।

৫৪ মিনিট আগে
|কোটা আন্দোলন

‘ভেবেছিলাম গোলাগুলির শব্দে ছেলে ভয় পেয়েছে, পরে দেখি তার শরীরেই ৩ গুলি’

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification