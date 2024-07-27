Babita recovers from COVID

On July 18, widespread unrest erupted nationwide under the pretext of putting a stop to quota reform protests, leading to blockades throughout Dhaka and a citywide internet outage. Amidst this turmoil, iconic actress Babita tested positive for the coronavirus.

The news was confirmed to the media by Babita's younger sister, actress Champa.

On Saturday, July 27, Champa announced that after four days of treatment at a private hospital in Dhaka, Babita tested negative for COVID-19. Following the doctor's advice, she returned home but continued to experience physical weakness.

Champa shared, "Apa had been feeling body aches for several days. Though there was no fever, she felt unwell. After getting tested, we learned she was COVID-19 positive. Without any delay, I admitted her to a private hospital in Dhaka on July 18."

Champa also mentioned, "The situation in the country was quite concerning at the time. Amidst all this, the news of Apa contracting COVID-19 came as a shock to us. Alone, I felt uncertain about how to proceed. Then, after discussing with our elder sister, actress Shuchanda, we decided to get her admitted to the hospital promptly. After four days of continuous care, she returned home free from the virus. We are relieved for now."

This wasn't the first time Babita had been infected with Coronavirus.

Farida Akhtar Poppy, famously known as Babita, is a legendary actress in Bengali cinema. She captivated audiences with her performances as an indomitable heroine on the black-and-white screens of Bengali films during the 70s and 80s, and continues to hold a special place in the hearts of her fans.