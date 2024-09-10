Celebrating a legacy: ATM Shamsuzzaman's birth anniversary today

Today marks the 83rd birth anniversary of the legendary actor ATM Shamsuzzaman. A multi-talented artiste, he excelled as a film story writer, screenwriter, actor, and director throughout his illustrious career.

The veteran actor made his acting debut in 1965, though his first film never saw a release. His official big-screen debut came in 1968 with the film "Etotuku Asha". This was the first movie of his to hit theatres, and the song "Tumi Ki Dekhecho" from "Etotuku Asha" remains a timeless favourite to this day.

The late actor ATM Shamsuzzaman starred in numerous films over the course of his career, leaving a lasting impact on audiences with his performances in several iconic works. Among the notable films he appeared in are — "Noyonmoni," "Golapi Ekhon Traine," "Lathial," "Abujh Mon," "Etotuku Asha," "Surya-Dighal Bari," "Chhutir Ghonta," "Lal Kajal," "Guerrilla," "Lalan Fakir," "Ora Egaro Jon," "Boro Bou," "Sangram," "Ramer Sumati," "Dayi Ke," "Jadur Bashi," "Malua," "Suorani Duorani," "Ononto Prem," and "Jol Chhobi," among many others.

Photo: Star

Throughout his long career, ATM Shamsuzzaman was best known for portraying antagonistic characters in most of his films. He garnered widespread attention, particularly for his portrayal of the character Morol in a rural-themed movie.

In the later years of his life, he gradually stepped away from film roles but remained highly active in the world of theatre. His dramas gained significant popularity, with "Goru Chor" standing out as one of his notable works. Additionally, he earned widespread acclaim from audiences for his performance in the TV series "Ronger Manush".

Throughout his acting career, ATM Shamsuzzaman not only won the hearts of audiences but also earned the prestigious National Film Award multiple times. His remarkable contributions to the industry were further recognised with a lifetime achievement honour at the National Film Awards.

Over his five-decade-long career, he shared the screen with numerous co-stars. Among them was the internationally acclaimed actress Babita, with whom he appeared in several notable films, including "Noyonmoni" and "Golapi Ekhon Traine."

Babita shared her thoughts with The Daily Star, stating, "To be honest, ATM Shamsuzzaman was a master of his craft. His acting was always flawless and effortless, with his expressions and eyes speaking volumes. As an artiste, he was one of a kind — fully immersing himself in every role. Whether playing a simple character, a complex one, or even a father, he brought authenticity to each performance. While he was widely known for his negative roles, there was so much to learn from him. Artistes like him appear only once in a lifetime. I have great respect for him."

Photo: Star

On the occasion of the late actor's birth anniversary, Tariq Anam Khan reflected, "Many artistes have graced our acting world; some have faded away, while others have endured through their talent and skill. It's hard to truly measure the greatness of ATM Shamsuzzaman because he was an exceptional artiste."

The actor continued, "Few actors could perform with the skill and depth that he did. His acting was extraordinary, but even more so were his characters. He could connect with everyone, whether young or old while always being willing to share his insights. People like him, with such a big and beautiful heart, are rare. On his birthday, I extend my heartfelt love and respect to this legendary artiste."

Salahuddin Lavlu shared, "Every time September 10 arrives, I am reminded that it's ATM Shamsuzzaman bhai's birthday. This day holds special meaning for me because we worked together for so many years. Though he eventually slowed down acting in films, he still wrote a script for me. I had the honour of directing the film 'Molla Barir Bou', in which he also acted."

"Beyond that, during my long career as a director, I received immense love from the audience, largely due to bhai's brilliant performances in my dramas. His presence on set always brought a unique energy—he had a way of engaging everyone during the shoot. I doubt I'll ever meet another person as kind and genuine as him. More than anything, I saw him as a mentor. I learned so much from him; he was a fountain of knowledge. On his birthday, I offer him my utmost respect and gratitude", the film director added.