'Rajkumar' unveils first look ahead of Eid premiere

Director Himel Ashraf's much-awaited film "Rajkumar" is set to hit the screens this Eid-ul-Fitr. The shooting for the film took place across various locations including Dhaka, Pabna, Sajek, India, and the United States.

After the success of Himel Ashraf's previous film "Priyotoma" last year, there has been immense anticipation surrounding "Rajkumar". Finally, the first look of the film was revealed to the public, yesterday night.

The first look showcases a serene Shakib Khan alongside the Statue of Liberty in the United States, depicting a different side of the renowned actor with long hair.

Director Himel Ashraf expressed, "We have released the first look of the film today. Slowly, we will unveil the teaser trailer as well. I hope the audience will enjoy everything." He further added that the teaser will be released on April 28.

Apart from Shakib Khan, the film stars American actress Courtney Coffey, alongside Bangladeshi actors Tariq Anam Khan, and Dr Ejajul Islam among others.