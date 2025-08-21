Shakib Khan confirms ‘Soldier’ for December release

Shakib Khan is set to return to the big screen this December with "Soldier", a new film directed by debutant filmmaker Sakib Fahad. The superstar confirmed the news in a recent interview from the United States, where he has been vacationing for over a month with actress Shabnam Bubly and their son Shehzad Khan Bir.

"I have done plenty action-packed films. This time I want to bring a story-driven film," Shakib said. "Soldier is planned for release in December, and preparations are moving full speed ahead."

Rumours about the project had circulated for weeks, with speculation that Shakib would play an army officer and that actress Tanjin Tisha might star opposite him. While casting details are yet to be officially announced, Shakib's statement confirms the title and release timeline.

According to insiders, the film's plot will centre on a former intelligence agent whose struggles with duty, personal conflict, and the country's political landscape form the core narrative. Shooting is expected to begin next month, with the rest of the cast to be revealed soon.

Meanwhile, Shakib recently faced backlash after a Facebook post marking Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's death anniversary on August 15. Addressing the criticism, he clarified: "There was no intention to offend anyone. Those who sacrificed for this country deserve respect. My post should not be misinterpreted for political motives." He further emphasised that he has never been affiliated with any political party, despite receiving offers in the past.

With "Soldier" now officially on the horizon, Shakib Khan's fans can look forward to seeing him in a role that promises a new dimension in his film career.